Press Releases Gamry Instruments Press Release

Receive press releases from Gamry Instruments: By Email RSS Feeds: Gamry Instruments to Sponsor the ECS Pacific Northwest Section Electrochemistry Research Award

The ECS Pacific Northwest Section Electrochemistry Research Award sponsored by Gamry Instruments was established in 2021 to recognize excellence in electrochemistry and solid-state science and technology research.

Warminster, PA, April 21, 2021 --(



The award is given annually to a candidate who is an independent scientist or engineer working in Washington, Oregon, or Idaho in the fields of electrochemical science and technology and/or solid-state science. It is based on outstanding achievements in either electrochemical science or solid-state science and technology and acknowledges the excellence of the candidate’s publications and/or technical contributions to these fields.



The award consists of a certificate and check in the amount of US $1,000 to be presented at a section meeting at which time the recipient may be asked to speak on a subject of major interest to him/her in the field of electrochemical science and technology and/or solid-state science and technology.



For more information and to complete a Nomination Form, please visit The Electrochemical Society website at https://www.electrochem.org/programs/honors-awards-program/section-awards/ecs-pacific-northwest-section-electrochemistry-research-award. Nomination deadline is July 15, 2021.



About Gamry Instruments



Founded in 1989, Gamry Instruments designs and builds precision electrochemical instrumentation and accessories. Their belief is that instruments should achieve a balance between performance and cost while striving for innovative designs and superior support.



Gamry takes pride in offering top notch support both before and after the sale. Our sales and support staff consist of electrochemists and engineers with real-world research experience. Warminster, PA, April 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Gamry is proud to be the sponsor of The Electrochemical Society Pacific Northwest Section Electrochemistry Research Award created to recognize excellence in electrochemistry and solid-state science and technology research.The award is given annually to a candidate who is an independent scientist or engineer working in Washington, Oregon, or Idaho in the fields of electrochemical science and technology and/or solid-state science. It is based on outstanding achievements in either electrochemical science or solid-state science and technology and acknowledges the excellence of the candidate’s publications and/or technical contributions to these fields.The award consists of a certificate and check in the amount of US $1,000 to be presented at a section meeting at which time the recipient may be asked to speak on a subject of major interest to him/her in the field of electrochemical science and technology and/or solid-state science and technology.For more information and to complete a Nomination Form, please visit The Electrochemical Society website at https://www.electrochem.org/programs/honors-awards-program/section-awards/ecs-pacific-northwest-section-electrochemistry-research-award. Nomination deadline is July 15, 2021.About Gamry InstrumentsFounded in 1989, Gamry Instruments designs and builds precision electrochemical instrumentation and accessories. Their belief is that instruments should achieve a balance between performance and cost while striving for innovative designs and superior support.Gamry takes pride in offering top notch support both before and after the sale. Our sales and support staff consist of electrochemists and engineers with real-world research experience. Contact Information Gamry Instruments

Susan Shultz

215-682-9330



https://www.gamry.com

734 Louis Drive

Warminster, PA 18974



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Gamry Instruments