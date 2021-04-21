Appalachian Underwriters Offers Life with Ethos

A new partnership has bloomed this spring. Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. has partnered with Ethos to offer life insurance. Agents will be able to offer both a level term life insurance in all states but New York, as well as Simplified Issue Term, Simplified Issue Whole, and Guaranteed Issue Whole Life options. After underwriting, which is often instant or the same day, the applicant will get a decision. If they approve, they can choose to activate their coverage without any agent involvement.

Oak Ridge, TN, April 21, 2021 --(



“It is no secret how successful Ethos has been over the last few years in offering a better way to sell life insurance while maintaining a broad underwriting appetite that can fit the needs and budgets of most customers. We are excited to be able to offer their solutions to our agents and make everyone’s lives easier across the insurance chain,” said Will Chambers, Director of Digital Partnership at AUI.



With this new partnership, Appalachian Underwriters adds life insurance to their vast list of insurance products. Agents will now be able to log into the Appalachian Underwriters Agent Portal and quote workers’ compensation, general liability, life, and personal lines of insurance, completely online.



About Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.: AUI is a full-service MGA and Wholesale Insurance Brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for Workers’ Compensation, Commercial Specialty, Life, and Personal Lines of insurance. Principals of Appalachian Underwriters are Bob Arowood and Bill Arowood. To learn more, please visit www.appund.com.



About Ethos: Ethos provides modern, ethical life insurance to protect the life someone is building and the people they love. Ethos is built for people who don't have time for fine print, extra doctors appointments or hidden fees. The company transformed a 15-week process of paper applications and medical exams, into just the click of a button - by quantifying the user’s health risk using predictive models. Ethos was named a Forbes Top 50 Fintech of 2020 and was one of the six insurtech companies to do so. Oak Ridge, TN, April 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- A new partnership has bloomed this spring. Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) has partnered with Ethos to offer life insurance. Ethos’ online platform offers a best-in-class solution for agents to quote their customers’ life insurance in minutes rather than hours or days. Ethos replaced medical exams with just a few health questions, so no one needs to be poked with a needle. Agents will be able to offer both a level term life insurance (with up to 30 year terms and $1m in face amount) in all states but New York, as well as Simplified Issue Term, Simplified Issue Whole, and Guaranteed Issue Whole Life options. After underwriting, which is often instant or the same day, the applicant will get a decision. If they approve, they can choose to activate their coverage without any agent involvement.“It is no secret how successful Ethos has been over the last few years in offering a better way to sell life insurance while maintaining a broad underwriting appetite that can fit the needs and budgets of most customers. We are excited to be able to offer their solutions to our agents and make everyone’s lives easier across the insurance chain,” said Will Chambers, Director of Digital Partnership at AUI.With this new partnership, Appalachian Underwriters adds life insurance to their vast list of insurance products. Agents will now be able to log into the Appalachian Underwriters Agent Portal and quote workers’ compensation, general liability, life, and personal lines of insurance, completely online.About Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.: AUI is a full-service MGA and Wholesale Insurance Brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for Workers’ Compensation, Commercial Specialty, Life, and Personal Lines of insurance. Principals of Appalachian Underwriters are Bob Arowood and Bill Arowood. To learn more, please visit www.appund.com.About Ethos: Ethos provides modern, ethical life insurance to protect the life someone is building and the people they love. Ethos is built for people who don't have time for fine print, extra doctors appointments or hidden fees. The company transformed a 15-week process of paper applications and medical exams, into just the click of a button - by quantifying the user’s health risk using predictive models. Ethos was named a Forbes Top 50 Fintech of 2020 and was one of the six insurtech companies to do so.