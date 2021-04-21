PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Electro Standards Laboratories

Press Release

Receive press releases from Electro Standards Laboratories: By Email RSS Feeds:

Electro Standards Intro's the Model 4111 POF to RS232 DB9 Port Converter, Compatible with HFBR-4516Z


The Model 4111 is a Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) Converter that converts POF to RS232 serial interface. The Model 4111 also has a latching mechanism for an HFBR-4516Z connector.

Cranston, RI, April 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Fiber 232® Model 4111 is a POF to RS232 DB9 Port Converter. POF/RS232 Converters are typically used to link a series of Video Lottery Terminals to a controller having an RS232 interface port. The Model 4111 also has a latching mechanism designed for an HFBR-4516Z connector.

The Model 4111 converts RS232 Serial Communication Interface to Plastic Optical Fiber (POF). While RS232 is a versatile communication standard, conversion to a fiber optic communication standard also allows data transmission that is no longer susceptible to electrostatic or electromagnetic fields.

The Model 4111 is provided with external wall mount power supply, UL approved.

To learn more about the Model 4111, visit the webpage at https://www.electrostandards.com/304111-model-4111-pof-fiber-repeater-with-custom-rs232-monitor-port.html

Or call their knowledgeable sales team at 401-943-1164 or via email at eslab@electrostandards.com.

To view more interface converters from Electro Standards Laboratories, visit https://www.electrostandards.com/interface-converters/

Tina Corticelli, Media Manager
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive
Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790
Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com
Contact Information
Electro Standards Laboratories
Tina Corticelli
401-943-1164
Contact
https://www.electrostandards.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Electro Standards Laboratories
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help