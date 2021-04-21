Electro Standards Intro's the Model 4111 POF to RS232 DB9 Port Converter, Compatible with HFBR-4516Z

Cranston, RI, April 21, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- The Fiber 232® Model 4111 is a POF to RS232 DB9 Port Converter. POF/RS232 Converters are typically used to link a series of Video Lottery Terminals to a controller having an RS232 interface port. The Model 4111 also has a latching mechanism designed for an HFBR-4516Z connector.
The Model 4111 converts RS232 Serial Communication Interface to Plastic Optical Fiber (POF). While RS232 is a versatile communication standard, conversion to a fiber optic communication standard also allows data transmission that is no longer susceptible to electrostatic or electromagnetic fields.
The Model 4111 is provided with external wall mount power supply, UL approved.
To learn more about the Model 4111, visit the webpage at https://www.electrostandards.com/304111-model-4111-pof-fiber-repeater-with-custom-rs232-monitor-port.html
Or call their knowledgeable sales team at 401-943-1164 or via email at eslab@electrostandards.com.
To view more interface converters from Electro Standards Laboratories, visit https://www.electrostandards.com/interface-converters/
