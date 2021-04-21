Electro Standards Intro's the Model 4111 POF to RS232 DB9 Port Converter, Compatible with HFBR-4516Z

Press Releases Electro Standards Laboratories Press Release

The Model 4111 is a Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) Converter that converts POF to RS232 serial interface. The Model 4111 also has a latching mechanism for an HFBR-4516Z connector.

Cranston, RI, April 21, 2021



The Model 4111 converts RS232 Serial Communication Interface to Plastic Optical Fiber (POF). While RS232 is a versatile communication standard, conversion to a fiber optic communication standard also allows data transmission that is no longer susceptible to electrostatic or electromagnetic fields.



The Model 4111 is provided with external wall mount power supply, UL approved.



To learn more about the Model 4111, visit the webpage at https://www.electrostandards.com/304111-model-4111-pof-fiber-repeater-with-custom-rs232-monitor-port.html



Or call their knowledgeable sales team at 401-943-1164 or via email at eslab@electrostandards.com.



To view more interface converters from Electro Standards Laboratories, visit https://www.electrostandards.com/interface-converters/



Tina Corticelli, Media Manager

Electro Standards Laboratories

36 Western Industrial Drive

Cranston, RI 02921

Tel: 401-943-1164

Fax: 401-946-5790

Tina Corticelli

401-943-1164



https://www.electrostandards.com



