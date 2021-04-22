Fox Search Group, LLC Announces Strategic Partnership with D&S Professional Coaching

Fox Search Group has entered into a strategic partnership with D&S Professional Coaching. The collaboration originated from several years of working together successfully to prepare IT leaders for their next career, and will allow both companies to offer a seamless experience including resume writing, professional branding, and marketing of IT leaders and executives as they venture into the job market.





- Fox Search Group is a DE&I-driven search firm specializing in the recruitment of emerging IT managers and executives for mid-sized, global companies. D&S Professional Coaching offers executive-level resume and bio writing services as well as LinkedIn profile creation and optimization.



- This strategic partnership is important for both companies. When someone begins to consider their next career move, it can be time-consuming and daunting to create a professional brand that will rise above the rest and properly be introduced to the right companies. Prospective job hunters, specifically impact players and leaders within IT, will have a full-service team behind them that will brand, guide, and market them on a national or global scale.



- This partnership has been in the making for several years and was formally launched in Q2 of 2021. The need for IT leaders is on a tremendous upswing and there has been an overwhelming need for job seekers to have one place to go - a cohesive and collaborative team dedicated to your career.



“Our team connects with hundreds of emerging managers, leaders, and executives within the IT function each week as they consider their next career. We are quite successful in driving key searches for our clients, but there is an overwhelming need for job seekers to properly brand themselves in the market, including the often-exhausting task of writing compelling resumes and leveraging social media tools such as LinkedIn to become marketable to companies. This partnership allows each of us to focus on what we do best while offering job seekers a single, robust team as their trusted partner in this journey.”

- Emily Petzold, President & Managing Partner – Fox Search Group, LLC



“We are beyond excited to enter this partnership with Fox Search Group. After years of working together helping position their talented candidates for top roles, they have proven to be a trusted team dedicated to excellence in IT placement. We are honored to formalize our partnership and provide a seamless resource for professional branding, resumes, and LinkedIn profiles to help market Fox Search Group’s candidates nationally and globally.

- Debra Boggs, Co-Founder – D&S Professional Coaching



Fox Search Group, LLC: Your search. Our mission. Fox Search Group is a women-owned, DE&I-driven, national IT search consulting firm whose mission is to cultivate longstanding partnerships with companies and technologists to help them flourish. They are an industry-agnostic search firm specializing in the IT function. The bulk of their work is with mid-sized global companies in search of emerging managers to those second-in-command ("CXO -1") within an IT business unit.



D&S Professional Coaching: Helping you stand out in the modern job market. D&S partners with executives around the world to create highly effective job search tools to compete for top positions. Their services include executive-level resume writing, LinkedIn profile creation and optimization, professional branding, and bio writing. They specialize in helping executives (Director to C-level) with diverse and complex backgrounds translate their experience into hyper-focused, compelling career narratives.