Shorecrest Launches Post-Graduate / Gap Year Program

“The program is for students who have graduated from high schools other than Shorecrest who are looking to engage in coursework that perhaps was not offered at their high school, or that they didn’t have the opportunity to take,” says Shorecrest Head of School Nancy Spencer, who, inspired by similar programs she’s seen at boarding schools, brought the program to Shorecrest. Shorecrest currently offers over 20 Advanced Placement courses, as well as specialty academic tracks in the Medical Sciences, Global Studies, Computer Science and more.



In addition to academic coursework, PG students will have the opportunity to participate in the various aspects of student life that make the Shorecrest experience exceptional, including the Visual and Performing Arts, Service Learning, student Clubs, and more. “Our PG students will be wholly integrated into the senior class at Shorecrest, which will benefit current students as well,” Spencer continues.



PG students may also take advantage of The College Center at Shorecrest, the School’s signature college counseling program. “Some PG students may be happy with their college choices and simply choose to defer their admission for a year while they gain additional experience,” says Shorecrest Director of College Counseling Tiffany Blessing. “Others may want to restart the college search process, which is where we come in.” At Shorecrest 100% of its seniors are accepted to college, as the College Counseling Team works to identify colleges and universities that best fit students’ individual talents, interests and goals.



Applications are now open for the inaugural cohort of Post-Graduate / Gap Year students. Visit www.shorecrest.org/discover to learn more or apply now.



