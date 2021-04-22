Golf Wurx Joins John Daly at the MoBetta Golf Tour in Nashville

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Golfwurx Press Release

Golf Wurx Inc., a major partner of the MoBetta Golf Tour, will be celebrating professional golfer John Daly’s birthday on April 22 at the MoBetta Golf Tournament at the Old Hickory Golf Club in Nashville, TN.

Golf Wurx Inc., a major partner of the MoBetta Golf Tour, will be celebrating professional golfer John Daly’s birthday on April 22 at the MoBetta Golf Tournament at the Old Hickory Golf Club in Nashville, TN. The MoBetta Golf Tour is a nation-wide tournament where amateur golfers compete for cash prizes as high as $50,000 and the chance to make history with John Daly. As a major partner, Golf Wurx will provide the winner of each division an s6 EV golf cart, as well as a custom Golf Wurx Pro Tour golf bag.



Golf Wurx is the newest golf company dedicated to the design and manufacture of single-rider carts. It was started by a group of aerospace engineers in 2019 previously working on electric vehicle propulsion, as a spin-off from Inspectech Aerospace of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Golf Wurx Inc. manufactures the new s6 EV single-rider golf cart, and iCart CMS (Course Management System), integrating the player and the course for the ultimate golfing experience. The Golf Wurx Tech Center is located at 99 Hawthorne Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201.



John Daly is a well-known American professional golfer on the PGA tour with 18 professional wins, five PGA Tours, winning the PGA Championship in 1991 and placing T3 in the Masters in 1993. He’s known for his long drives off the tee, his exceptionally long back swing, and his unconventional style. Golf Wurx will be celebrating John’s birthday at the Old Hickory along with the players and many of his friends.



More about the Mobetta Golf Tour: The MoBetta Tour is designed to give the everyday golf enthusiast the chance to compete for Cash. The tournaments are set up to have low entry fees and high payouts. The number of players in each tournament will determine how many players get paid. The goal of 72 players per tournament will pay out the top 10 places. All golfers will be required to purchase a yearly membership Card for $250 per year and can play in all sanctioned events including the Mobetta Golf US Championship in Las Vegas. All Players will pay a fee for each tournament entered.

Jim Lang

413-629-3384



www.golfwurx.com



