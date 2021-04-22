Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Loway Press Release

Receive press releases from Loway: By Email RSS Feeds: Loway Switzerland Announces the Release of QueueMetrics Call Center Suite Version 21.04

Loway is proud to announce the new version of its contact-centre management software QueueMetrics.

Stabio, Switzerland, April 22, 2021 --(



QueueMetrics collects data from your PBX and tracks agent productivity, payrolls, targets, conversion rates, ACD, IVR, Music on hold; generates outbound campaign statistics with realtime monitoring, customizable wallboards and custom reports for more than 200 different metrics.



It simplifies agents daily workflow using a dedicated agent interface with messages, alarms, integration with modern CRMs, a WebRTC softphone and a complete quality tracking tool.



Release 21.04 makes it easier working with the new reports previously released in 20.11 and fixes a large number of small items that make the general experience smoother, in total it's over 180 changes and fixes.



The most relevant additions are:



- No need to save a report every time you want to run it. Now you can clone it, change its parameters, find the results you are interested in and then exit it.

- From the real-time page, you can now jump into a full report based on the same data you are seeing in that moment.

- Exports to PDF and Excel will keep the formatting as you see on the screen, and data will be exported with correct native types.

- The new Home Page and Reports are accessible, and can be navigated speedily from the keyboard.

- The wallboard tables have been upgraded to be lighter and more user friendly.

- The synchronizer page is easier to use and more readable.

- The WebRTC soft-phone is improved to handle auto-answer and multiple calls at once.

- QueueMetrics can now piggyback on a JSON or LDAP back-end for user authentication.

- Uniloader includes now an AudioVault module to search and serve audio files from remote systems.



For more information about QueueMetrics 21.04, visit https://www.queuemetrics.com/blog/2021/04/19/QueueMetrics-21.04/?lid=P245.



QueueMetrics 21.04 supports the Asterisk PBX and all major distributions and appliances like FreePBX/PBXact, Issabel, Grandstream UCM, Yeastar S PBX, Freeswitch/FusionPbx, MiRTA, Enswitch and more.

It is available as cloud hosted service or on-premise software package with localization for 23 distinct languages.



For a full featured QueueMetrics trial, visit the official product site www.queuemetrics.com.



About Loway



Since 2004, Loway develops complete, reliable and customizable call center software solutions for the Asterisk PBX.



Their distinguished QueueMetrics set up modern standards in performance measurement and reporting for call centers based on Asterisk technology.

WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use outbound dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics. Stabio, Switzerland, April 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Loway SA, leading provider of solutions for call-centers based on the Asterisk PBX technology, is proud to announce the new version of its contact-centre management software QueueMetrics.QueueMetrics collects data from your PBX and tracks agent productivity, payrolls, targets, conversion rates, ACD, IVR, Music on hold; generates outbound campaign statistics with realtime monitoring, customizable wallboards and custom reports for more than 200 different metrics.It simplifies agents daily workflow using a dedicated agent interface with messages, alarms, integration with modern CRMs, a WebRTC softphone and a complete quality tracking tool.Release 21.04 makes it easier working with the new reports previously released in 20.11 and fixes a large number of small items that make the general experience smoother, in total it's over 180 changes and fixes.The most relevant additions are:- No need to save a report every time you want to run it. Now you can clone it, change its parameters, find the results you are interested in and then exit it.- From the real-time page, you can now jump into a full report based on the same data you are seeing in that moment.- Exports to PDF and Excel will keep the formatting as you see on the screen, and data will be exported with correct native types.- The new Home Page and Reports are accessible, and can be navigated speedily from the keyboard.- The wallboard tables have been upgraded to be lighter and more user friendly.- The synchronizer page is easier to use and more readable.- The WebRTC soft-phone is improved to handle auto-answer and multiple calls at once.- QueueMetrics can now piggyback on a JSON or LDAP back-end for user authentication.- Uniloader includes now an AudioVault module to search and serve audio files from remote systems.For more information about QueueMetrics 21.04, visit https://www.queuemetrics.com/blog/2021/04/19/QueueMetrics-21.04/?lid=P245.QueueMetrics 21.04 supports the Asterisk PBX and all major distributions and appliances like FreePBX/PBXact, Issabel, Grandstream UCM, Yeastar S PBX, Freeswitch/FusionPbx, MiRTA, Enswitch and more.It is available as cloud hosted service or on-premise software package with localization for 23 distinct languages.For a full featured QueueMetrics trial, visit the official product site www.queuemetrics.com.About LowaySince 2004, Loway develops complete, reliable and customizable call center software solutions for the Asterisk PBX.Their distinguished QueueMetrics set up modern standards in performance measurement and reporting for call centers based on Asterisk technology.WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use outbound dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics. Contact Information Loway

Maurizio Sabot

+41 91 630 9765



www.loway.ch



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Loway Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend