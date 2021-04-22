Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers Partner with Central Florida MDA

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers Press Release

Central Florida Tuffy locations help raise funds for MDA research and special care programs.

Tuffy is one of the largest full-service automotive repair franchises in the country, specializing in alignments, brakes, air conditioning, tires, heating and cooling systems, starting and charging systems, oil changes, and general maintenance and repair. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, T.A.C. operates and franchises over 160 Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers in Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. Toledo, OH, April 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- National automotive repair chain, Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers, is pleased to announce the results of this year’s charity fundraising campaign with the local Central Florida Muscular Dystrophy Association. Through the two-month fundraising campaign that ended this March, Central Florida Tuffy locations in connection with other Tuffy locations around the country helped to raise over $7,000 to help fund the care for people living with muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and related neuromuscular diseases.“This year marks eight consecutive years that the area Tuffy locations have partnered with the local MDA chapter in Central Florida,” states Karol Siwko, Owner of the St. Cloud Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Center. “It’s a privilege to be a part of this network of Tuffy franchisees that all have a desire to give back.”Through the MDA Shamrock pinup program, which is supported by thousands of retailers across the country, Tuffy customers were encouraged to purchase a $1 or $5 paper Shamrock that gets displayed in the location’s waiting area. From the partnership’s start, Tuffy locations have raised more than $65,000 to help the MDA provide the families it serves with critical resources and support.“It’s obvious that this group of Tuffy franchisees and respective teams are devoted to their customers and communities they serve,” states Roger Hill, President and CEO of T.A.C. “The MDA offers an amazing variety of services to so many. It’s truly an honor to partner with them.”About Muscular Dystrophy AssociationFor 70 years, MDA has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. MDA’s Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support and offers educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA’s COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.About TuffyTuffy is one of the largest full-service automotive repair franchises in the country, specializing in alignments, brakes, air conditioning, tires, heating and cooling systems, starting and charging systems, oil changes, and general maintenance and repair. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, T.A.C. operates and franchises over 160 Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers in Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. Contact Information Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Centers

Barry Unrast

419-865-6900



www.tuffy.com



