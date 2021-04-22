Press Releases Ad Insertion Platform Sàrl Press Release

Receive press releases from Ad Insertion Platform Sàrl: By Email RSS Feeds: RMB Selects Ad Insertion Platform (AIP) to Enable Server-Side Ad Insertion on RTBF Auvio OTT Offer

RMB SA, a leading ad sales house in Belgium, selected AIP’s product suite DAIConnect® to enable server-side ad insertion (SSAI) on RTBF linear channels for their OTT offer called RTBF Auvio.

Lausanne, Switzerland, April 22, 2021 --(



“RMB’s ambition to optimize advertising experience on all digital channels supposes to work with reliable partners acquainted with the complexity of the digital infrastructures. AIP’s experience on this field is a major advantage to guarantee the best ad experience on the Live streams of Auvio,” said Valerie Janssens, Director Of Development at RMB.



Laurent Potesta, Ad Insertion Platform CEO added, "We are delighted to have been selected by the RMB team for this evolution in their digital offer by allowing RMB to implement an efficient monetization solution and offering a better user experience as well."



About RMB

RMB is the second largest ad sales house in the south of Belgium, commercializing advertising inventory from TV / Radio channels and new digital media resulting from the digitization of audiovisual publishers.



About Ad Insertion Platform (AIP)

Created in 2007, AIP was one of the first European company providing dedicated local services for broadcasters. Throughout the years, it has successfully extended its solutions to one-to-one addressability for OTT environments (DAIConnect®) as well as various monetization offers. Lausanne, Switzerland, April 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The combination of two DAIconnect® products is the perfect fit to answer to RMB’s needs. The Ad Break Composer combines advertising returned from the ad server, interstitials, Ad bumpers, promotions and any other content required to propose a real TV-like experience to endusers. The AIP Manifest Manipulator executes, for each end-user, the insertion of the created ad break at the video stream level, ensuring a perfect and buffer-less experience. Using DAIConnect® Suite, RMB will propose a targeted solution for advertisers and a personalized user experience for viewers by replacing advertising during the ad breaks of live channels on Auvio (Web & Apps). DAIConnect® from AIP has also been selected based on its capacity to handle large audiences and steep peaks of concurrent users, especially during sport live events.“RMB’s ambition to optimize advertising experience on all digital channels supposes to work with reliable partners acquainted with the complexity of the digital infrastructures. AIP’s experience on this field is a major advantage to guarantee the best ad experience on the Live streams of Auvio,” said Valerie Janssens, Director Of Development at RMB.Laurent Potesta, Ad Insertion Platform CEO added, "We are delighted to have been selected by the RMB team for this evolution in their digital offer by allowing RMB to implement an efficient monetization solution and offering a better user experience as well."About RMBRMB is the second largest ad sales house in the south of Belgium, commercializing advertising inventory from TV / Radio channels and new digital media resulting from the digitization of audiovisual publishers.About Ad Insertion Platform (AIP)Created in 2007, AIP was one of the first European company providing dedicated local services for broadcasters. Throughout the years, it has successfully extended its solutions to one-to-one addressability for OTT environments (DAIConnect®) as well as various monetization offers. Contact Information Ad Insertion Platform Sàrl

Jessica Tan

+41216010075



https://www.adinsertplatform.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ad Insertion Platform Sàrl