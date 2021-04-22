Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets Releases Its "Commercial Real Estate Equity Capital" Guidelines

Los Angeles, CA, April 22, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Market’s - Commercial Real Estate Equity Program is focused on “identifying market inefficiencies, recapitalizing or repositioning the real estate asset(s), and maximizing the subject property(s) cash flows.”
· Geography – Nationwide
· Investment Sizes - $2 Million USD Plus
· Term – 16 to 20 Months
· Loan-to-Value – Up to 90%, but up to 95% will be considered on a ‘case-by-case’ basis.
· Investment Type – Value added, Distressed & Opportunistic.
· Structure – Joint Venture, Preferred Equity, Mezzanine, General Partner Co-Investment
· Asset Types – Condos, Multifamily, Retail, Mixed-Use, Manufactured Housing, Office, Senior Housing, Self-Storage, Hospitality, Industrial / Flex.
· Capital Source – Pooled or Stand-alone Qualified Institutional Investors (no less than $50 Million Under Management).
· Due Diligence Fees - $0.00
· Appraisal or Valuation Requirements: MAI
· Venture Types: Purchase, Refinance, Construction / Renovation / New Development
Additional information about the Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets can be found at: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com and www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com
The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.
