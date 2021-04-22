Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Receive press releases from Argus Self Storage Advisors: By Email RSS Feeds: Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Texas Self Storage Portfolio

Dominus Commercial brokers, Tyler Trahant and Chad Snyder, represented the Buyer, KO Storage in the acquisition of the Price Rite Self Storage portfolio in Texas. There are four locations in Weatherford, TX and one location in Granbury, TX.

Fort Worth, TX, April 22, 2021 --(



The Granbury location provides the Buyer with ample room to expand the property with either traditional storage or Boat/RV storage as it is in close proximity to Lake Granbury. The four Weatherford locations provide good coverage through the city of Weatherford in the fast-growing Parker County. Additionally, one of the locations in Weatherford allows for additional storage expansion on a vacant parcel. The properties were acquired off-market.



Chad and Tyler are the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliates covering North Texas. They can be reached at 817-242-2361. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Fort Worth, TX, April 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Dominus Commercial brokers, Tyler Trahant and Chad Snyder, represented the Buyer, KO Storage in the acquisition of the Price Rite Self Storage portfolio in Texas. There are four locations in Weatherford, TX and one location in Granbury, TX. The total square footage between the 5 properties is approximately 108,000 square feet.The Granbury location provides the Buyer with ample room to expand the property with either traditional storage or Boat/RV storage as it is in close proximity to Lake Granbury. The four Weatherford locations provide good coverage through the city of Weatherford in the fast-growing Parker County. Additionally, one of the locations in Weatherford allows for additional storage expansion on a vacant parcel. The properties were acquired off-market.Chad and Tyler are the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliates covering North Texas. They can be reached at 817-242-2361. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Advisors

Amy Hitchingham

800-557-8673



www.argus-selfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Argus Self Storage Advisors