Loveforce International Releases New Music by Billy Ray Charles and COVID-19

On Friday, April 23, 2021, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles by Billy Ray Charles and COVID-19 and gives away the e-book version of School Kidz Volume 2.

Billy Ray Charles’ “Where Does Love Go When It’s Gone?” is a song about a question. The protagonist is devastated by a long term relationship’s hard breakup. He is in a state of bewilderment wondering what just happened to him and also wondering about where the love from the relationship went. The melody and instrumentation support his lyrical journey.



Rock Band COVID-19 goes on a journey of its own in “Children’s Song.” Here, the lyric focusses on a father who has to leave his children. The song focusses on what he saying to them, to make them accept that he will be gone for some time. The protagonist’s journey is supported by guitar work which gives this song an ethereal tone.



“The Songs we are releasing this week are on difficult topics but they are topics that are a common part of many people’s lives,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.



In honor of the two new digital singles Loveforce International will giveaway the eBook version of School Kids Volume 2 by author Mark Wilkins. The book is a collection of nine stories about kids who are in High School. The book contains stories about topics like teens getting involved in rotten a egg war, a girl who doesn’t exist and a kid who sends a friend on a date with his sister.



The e-book will be given away worldwide, on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, April 23 only. The two digital singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Pandora, KKBox, YouTube Music, Deezer, Media Net, Tidal, iHeart Radio, Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories, Boom Play, Napster, Touch Tones, Snapchat Beta, Soundtrack by Twitch, Net east, Ten Cent, and Tik Tok.



