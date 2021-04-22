

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Vitex LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Vitex LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Global Network Equipment Manufacturer Approves Vitex 40G I-temp Transceivers

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, April 22, 2021 --(



Vitex 40G ER4 I-temp transceivers are one of the few modules in the market today that enable reliable 40G optical links over 40km at a temperature range of -40 to +85 degC. Based on the QSFP+ MSA form factor, the 40G ER4 demonstrates a typical power consumption of 4.5W at 85 degC and transmits data up to 40km over single mode fiber.



Product Features

· Up to 40Gbps Data Links

· Up to 40km transmission on SMF

· Operating temperature : -40 to +85 degC

· Four 10G DFB base CWDM channels on transmitter side

· Power dissipation < 4.5 W



Industrial temperature rating enables the customer to deploy the transceivers in harsh outdoor environments.



“We have worked with the customer in the past and were confident that our transceiver would meet their stringent specs”, said Michael Ko, Director of Business Development, Vitex. “We are very pleased to partner with this top tier customer.”



About Vitex

Vitex is a leader in providing high performance photonics solutions for fiber optic communications, Pro AV, and video transmission markets. Vitex offers local US based technical support and is headquartered in New Jersey. Since 2003, Vitex has been working with high quality manufacturers in Asia to serve customers in North America.



For more information, visit Englewood Cliffs, NJ, April 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic transceivers, announced today that the company received its first production order for 40G ER4 transceivers from a global network equipment manufacturer. Traded on NYSE since 2010, the equipment manufacturer provides cloud, software platforms, systems and services to communications service providers. As part of the customer’s qualification process, Vitex 40G ER4 I-temp modules were tested against rigorous telecom standards before approval.Vitex 40G ER4 I-temp transceivers are one of the few modules in the market today that enable reliable 40G optical links over 40km at a temperature range of -40 to +85 degC. Based on the QSFP+ MSA form factor, the 40G ER4 demonstrates a typical power consumption of 4.5W at 85 degC and transmits data up to 40km over single mode fiber.Product Features· Up to 40Gbps Data Links· Up to 40km transmission on SMF· Operating temperature : -40 to +85 degC· Four 10G DFB base CWDM channels on transmitter side· Power dissipation < 4.5 WIndustrial temperature rating enables the customer to deploy the transceivers in harsh outdoor environments.“We have worked with the customer in the past and were confident that our transceiver would meet their stringent specs”, said Michael Ko, Director of Business Development, Vitex. “We are very pleased to partner with this top tier customer.”About VitexVitex is a leader in providing high performance photonics solutions for fiber optic communications, Pro AV, and video transmission markets. Vitex offers local US based technical support and is headquartered in New Jersey. Since 2003, Vitex has been working with high quality manufacturers in Asia to serve customers in North America.For more information, visit www.vitextech.com or contact info@vitextech.com Contact Information Vitex LLC

Michael Ko

201-296-0145



www.vitextech.com



Click here to view the company profile of Vitex LLC

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Vitex LLC