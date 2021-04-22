Local Delaware Valley Radio Station Introduces Nostalgic Weekend Programing

Press Releases Pop Radio 77 Press Release

Pop Radio 77 dedicates each weekend to Lost Hits on Way Back Weekend.

Franklinville, NJ, April 22, 2021 --(



Pop Radio 77 is a live Internet radio station offering curated playlists of the Super Hits from the 60s, 70s, & 80s throughout New Jersey and its surrounding areas. Weekdays offer live DJs such as Al Cocchi, Pete Cato, and "8-Track" Eddie Mack, providing music and talk from 6AM to Midnight, Monday through Friday. Pop Radio 77 is available for free on Google Play, Apple App Store, and online at popradio77.com.



"The Way Back Weekend is especially great because there are so many songs from the early 60's that I haven't heard for decades," says Eddie Mack. "They all get played here on the weekends. It is really a great trip back in time."



Pop Radio 77 continues to grow and expand its content and programming with new personalities and talent. Going forward, post-COVID, Pop Radio 77 will look to engage with the community and provide the South Jersey region with live events, promotions, contests, and new content.



Ada Wofford

856-214-5957



popradio77.com



