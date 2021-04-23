Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Life and Loss in the Pandemic: Timeless Therapeutic Insights for Humans" by Dr Penny Rawson

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Life and Loss in the Pandemic: Timeless Therapeutic Insights for Humans" by Dr. Penny Rawson.

Oxford, United Kingdom, April 23, 2021 --(



"The 2020/21 pandemic has caused huge disruption to the flow and structure of daily life. Dr. Penny Rawson’s book is an invaluable and accessible resource for anyone trying to make sense of it all. It encourages the reader to integrate into our post-COVID lives both the positives and negatives of the pandemic experience." - Rt. Rev. Christopher Budd, Bishop Emeritus of Plymouth.



"Superb. It is much needed." - Rev. Fr Peter Hawkins



Life and Loss in the Pandemic: Timeless Therapeutic Insights for Humans is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 284 pages

ISBN-13: 97818009414397 and 9781800941458

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.8 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B091FLLCDZ

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/LALP

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021



About the Author

Dr. Penny Rawson has published a number of articles and books. Her first one "Short Term Psychodynamic Psychotherapy: An Analysis of Key Principles" was the focus of her PhD at Durham. She has followed this up with "A Handbook of Short Term Psychodynamic Psychotherapy" which can be seen as a training manual.

Dr. Rawson’s "Grappling with Grief: A Guide for the Bereaved" could be seen as a supplement alongside this present book.



In "Heaven Touching Earth: Spirituality or Psychopathology? In Bereavement and Loss," Dr. Rawson explores some rarely talked about spiritual aspects of loss.



She has worked in the therapy field for many years heading up and developing Student Services in Universities and as Director of a Youth Counselling Centre. Before focussing on her own consultancy she was partner in an EAP in the West Country.



She continues with her consultancy called FASTPACE (Focal and Short Term Psychotherapy and Counselling Education) and specialises in short-term psychodynamic psychotherapy, supervision and training and writing.



Dr. Rawson was involved in the evolution of the profession of non-medical counselling and psychotherapy at a National level. She served on the National Committees of the BACP (British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy) for Standards and Ethics and Accreditation. She has been an assessor on the various BACP National Accreditation schemes.



Dr Rawson has a special interest in the spiritual and as a member of the division of BACP - Spirituality has served on task groups at a National level.



In "Life and Loss in the Pandemic: Timeless Therapeutic Insights for Humans," Dr. Penny Rawson has combined her knowledge and experience in the therapy field with her interest in the spiritual and existential. It is also informed by her background in teaching and research.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Oxford, United Kingdom, April 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About "Life and Loss in the Pandemic: Timeless Therapeutic Insights for Humans": This book gives words to what many are feeling as we mourn the loss of so many aspects of ‘normal’ life and stresses the normality of the grieving process. The Pandemic has confronted us all with death and what life is all about. Dr. Rawson reflects on some of these existential questions. She brings to this her extensive experience in the therapy field and an interest in the spiritual dimension. It is a book for everyone including academics or clerics. Enlightening and thought provoking."The 2020/21 pandemic has caused huge disruption to the flow and structure of daily life. Dr. Penny Rawson’s book is an invaluable and accessible resource for anyone trying to make sense of it all. It encourages the reader to integrate into our post-COVID lives both the positives and negatives of the pandemic experience." - Rt. Rev. Christopher Budd, Bishop Emeritus of Plymouth."Superb. It is much needed." - Rev. Fr Peter HawkinsLife and Loss in the Pandemic: Timeless Therapeutic Insights for Humans is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 284 pagesISBN-13: 97818009414397 and 9781800941458Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.8 x 19.8 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B091FLLCDZAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/LALPPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021About the AuthorDr. Penny Rawson has published a number of articles and books. Her first one "Short Term Psychodynamic Psychotherapy: An Analysis of Key Principles" was the focus of her PhD at Durham. She has followed this up with "A Handbook of Short Term Psychodynamic Psychotherapy" which can be seen as a training manual.Dr. Rawson’s "Grappling with Grief: A Guide for the Bereaved" could be seen as a supplement alongside this present book.In "Heaven Touching Earth: Spirituality or Psychopathology? In Bereavement and Loss," Dr. Rawson explores some rarely talked about spiritual aspects of loss.She has worked in the therapy field for many years heading up and developing Student Services in Universities and as Director of a Youth Counselling Centre. Before focussing on her own consultancy she was partner in an EAP in the West Country.She continues with her consultancy called FASTPACE (Focal and Short Term Psychotherapy and Counselling Education) and specialises in short-term psychodynamic psychotherapy, supervision and training and writing.Dr. Rawson was involved in the evolution of the profession of non-medical counselling and psychotherapy at a National level. She served on the National Committees of the BACP (British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy) for Standards and Ethics and Accreditation. She has been an assessor on the various BACP National Accreditation schemes.Dr Rawson has a special interest in the spiritual and as a member of the division of BACP - Spirituality has served on task groups at a National level.In "Life and Loss in the Pandemic: Timeless Therapeutic Insights for Humans," Dr. Penny Rawson has combined her knowledge and experience in the therapy field with her interest in the spiritual and existential. It is also informed by her background in teaching and research.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend