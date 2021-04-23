Suha Hospitality Boosts Online Bookings with RateTiger

Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

Suha Hospitality offers stylish and contemporary living spaces. Located in a highly competitive Dubai market, the main challenge faced by Suha Hospitality was to optimize revenue based on room-nights and room-type. With various events including the Dubai Expo 2021-22 around the corner, Suha Hospitality wanted to be well-equipped with a distribution platform that would provide necessary rate intel and help them manage ARI across multiple channels several times a day, seamlessly, without any hassle.



“On behalf of Sharaf Group and Suha hospitality, I would really like to thank the entire RateTiger team, who not only understands the customer demand, but also handles any day-to-day issues and grievances proactively. The integration and set up team have always been very supportive. I recommend other hoteliers to use RateTiger as this team will always support you in every domain of hospitality world today. We are looking forward for a better and brighter future ahead in 2021 and to managing the Dubai Expo 2021-22 successfully,” commented Rahul Sati, Clust. Director of Revenue, Suha Hospitality.



“To get this recommendation from Suha Hospitality further affirms our strong standing as a reliable technology partner for hotels. Given the uncertainties in travel recovery, it is important for hotels to plan and manage their online presence especially for upcoming events and shows in the region. Suha Hospitality’s proactive approach to online sales and tech leadership is commendable and we are glad to be their distribution partner of choice,” said Prithwish Dutta, Regional Sales Director, EMEA, eRevMax.



