Xitron Announces Addition of Bill Brunone

Industry expert is new Director of Business Development, Digital Print Solutions.

Prior to joining Xitron’s digital development team, Bill was responsible for starting Memjet’s Production Print Group, where he was instrumental in coordinating the integration of Xitron technology in several OEM print systems using Memjet printheads. “Over the past eight or nine years, Xitron and Memjet have been very successful partnering on projects for OEM’s such as Colordyne, SuperWeb, Kirk-Rudy, and Astro-Nova,” Brunone remarked. “I’m looking forward to expanding Xitron’s DFE reach beyond Memjet DuraFlex, DuraLink, and HP FI-1000 printhead systems as additional OEMs look to create the next generation of high-speed digital inkjet presses.”



When paired with printhead electronics from Meteor Inkjet (also a Global Graphics PLC subsidiary), Xitron’s Navigator DFE is capable of driving printing systems incorporating printheads from XAAR, Konica-Minolta, Ricoh, Kyocera, and Fuji Dimatix, among others. “This adaptability gives Navigator DFE a huge advantage in the market over other DFE developers,” Brunone added.



Karen Crews, president of Xitron echoed Brunone’s sentiments. “Bill’s background in engineering - and overall experience in digital print and packaging - is a welcome addition to Xitron’s business development team. His accomplishments in driving inkjet technology in the marketplace are well-recognized and highly regarded. We’re extremely excited that he’s now part of Xitron.”



About Xitron

Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry’s most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers’ investments. In addition, Xitron’s pressroom workflow solutions extend the functionality of press consoles from several industry-leading press manufacturers. Xitron’s Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow solutions are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems, Xitron engineers continue to develop solutions for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, and digital presses. With shipments of more than 35,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer in the market and is a subsidiary of Global Graphics PLC.



Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.



