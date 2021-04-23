15 Year Anniversary for Jared Erhart Real Estate Team

Press Releases Jared Erhart Real Estate Team Press Release Share Blog

Milestone Represents More Than $100 Million in Team Sales





“If you had told me 15 years ago that my Real Estate Team would have sold over $100 Million in team sales and more than 1,000 homes, I would have been blown away. Here we are though, with those real-world numbers showcasing client success,” said Jared Erhart, president of the Jared Erhart Real Estate Team.



The Jared Erhart Real Estate Team has garnered more than 200 client recommendations across the web and was featured in Who’s Who in Real Estate.



The Jared Erhart Real Estate Team currently includes five team members including:

- Jared Erhart

- Sue Knoble

- Meredith Gardner

- Alex Posso

- Tim Arnold



“I am proud of our current team and past team members for how they’ve helped so many Lehigh Valley community members to sell their home or find their perfect home. We look forward to another 15 years of success in support the area real estate market,” continued Jared.



To learn more about or to schedule an interview with Jared Erhart of the Jared Erhart Real Estate Team, contact Jake Burns at jake@bryancaplan.com.



Jared Erhart Real Estate Team

Jake Burns

610-248-4851



www.jarederhart.com



