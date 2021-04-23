Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Yaskawa Motoman Press Release

Receive press releases from Yaskawa Motoman: By Email RSS Feeds: Yaskawa’s AutoSorter XN Provides Pre- and Post-Analytic Specimen Processing for Sysmex XN-Series Line

Miamisburg, OH, April 23, 2021 --(



Built to industrial standards, robots and components are proven to produce extremely high system uptime and reliability for movement of specimens within the workcell. A large sort deck maintains increased quantities of specimens for fully automated workload balancing, yielding extended walkaway times and freeing workers from non-value-added processing tasks.



AutoSorter XN features hopper loaded input, accommodating specimen tubes 13 mm x 75 mm. Powerful vision technology determines tube orientation and checks for label positions, while the specimen ID (SID) is compared to a database for processing instructions. Conforming specimens are placed into corresponding target racks or to a 10-position Sysmex rack to be conveyed to the XN hematology line. When testing is complete, all racks are conveyed back to the AutoSorter XN for tube unloading and post-analytic sorting into output racks and drawers based on LIS instructions (archive or secondary sort).



Traceability of each specimen is accurately maintained throughout the system including the target rack, row/column location. IT connectivity facilitates sort instruction and archive log data.



Yaskawa provides automation solutions for labor-intensive, high throughput areas of the clinical diagnostic laboratory. Capabilities include sorting; aliquoting; decapping/recapping; thawing/mixing; centrifugation; and archive storage and retrieval – with a range of standard platforms. AutoSorter solutions can be customized to meet every laboratory's unique specimen processing needs.



About Yaskawa Motoman

Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 500,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing, spot welding and clinical laboratory specimen processing. For more information, please visit our website at www.motoman.com or call 937.847.6200.



About Sysmex America, Inc.

Sysmex America is lighting the way to better health with diagnostic solutions that transform the future of healthcare and contribute to healthier lives. Its innovative hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology are reshaping the world of diagnostics. As America’s regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its “Honor Roll.” Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us. Miamisburg, OH, April 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Specifically designed for the Sysmex XN-Series hematology line, AutoSorter™ XN is a robust robotic platform for pre- and post- analytic specimen processing in demanding laboratory environments. Well-suited for high-volume commercial lab requirements such as bulk loading and high-speed specimen sorting, AutoSorter XN is capable of loading/unloading a fully populated line at capacity, processing up to 1,100 specimens/hour.Built to industrial standards, robots and components are proven to produce extremely high system uptime and reliability for movement of specimens within the workcell. A large sort deck maintains increased quantities of specimens for fully automated workload balancing, yielding extended walkaway times and freeing workers from non-value-added processing tasks.AutoSorter XN features hopper loaded input, accommodating specimen tubes 13 mm x 75 mm. Powerful vision technology determines tube orientation and checks for label positions, while the specimen ID (SID) is compared to a database for processing instructions. Conforming specimens are placed into corresponding target racks or to a 10-position Sysmex rack to be conveyed to the XN hematology line. When testing is complete, all racks are conveyed back to the AutoSorter XN for tube unloading and post-analytic sorting into output racks and drawers based on LIS instructions (archive or secondary sort).Traceability of each specimen is accurately maintained throughout the system including the target rack, row/column location. IT connectivity facilitates sort instruction and archive log data.Yaskawa provides automation solutions for labor-intensive, high throughput areas of the clinical diagnostic laboratory. Capabilities include sorting; aliquoting; decapping/recapping; thawing/mixing; centrifugation; and archive storage and retrieval – with a range of standard platforms. AutoSorter solutions can be customized to meet every laboratory's unique specimen processing needs.About Yaskawa MotomanFounded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 500,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing, spot welding and clinical laboratory specimen processing. For more information, please visit our website at www.motoman.com or call 937.847.6200.About Sysmex America, Inc.Sysmex America is lighting the way to better health with diagnostic solutions that transform the future of healthcare and contribute to healthier lives. Its innovative hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology are reshaping the world of diagnostics. As America’s regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its “Honor Roll.” Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us. Contact Information Yaskawa Motoman

Jennifer Katchmar

937-847-6200



www.motoman.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Yaskawa Motoman Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend