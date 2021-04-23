National Link Celebrates 25th Business Anniversary

National Link, Inc., one of the largest ATM Providers in the nation, is celebrating a 25th Business Anniversary. Congratulations to all the businesses that made it through the difficulties of this past year. Especially those that didn't just survive, but thrived. National Link has big plans for this year, and the coming years, in continuing to deliver secure options for both cash distribution and credit card transactions.

Glendora, CA, April 23, 2021 --(



Company President Sam Kandah founded NationalLink in 1992 with a focus on payments and credit card processing. With the deregulation of ATMs in 1996, Sam seized upon the opportunity to add the ATM product line, allowing businesses of all sizes to earn additional income through managed ATM Programs. NationalLink’s first successful ATM Placement has grown to a network of over 16,000 ATMs in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.



Building upon that success, NationalLink began managing ATM Fleets for banks and financial institutions, increasing their client’s productivity, efficiency, branding and customer reach. The company expanded and enhanced their product and service offering in providing comprehensive Cash Management Solutions, adding SmartSafes, Cash Recyclers, and Cash Handling equipment. Sam explains, “Based on our successful customer relationships, we responded to customer demand for expanded services in reliable, secure, and efficient cash logistics solutions.”



For the past 25 years, NationalLink has served a diverse B2B marketplace including: Banks, Financial Institutions, Credit Unions, Hotels, Malls, Convenience Stores, Gas Stations, Hospitals, Universities, and Entertainment Centers.



Business Development Director Herman Trejo, a NationalLink employee for 20 years, proudly states, “We’re always innovating so we can offer customers even better ways to manage cash and payment processing in the ever-changing business platform with customized plans so they can concentrate on other aspects of business management.” Glendora, CA, April 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- NationalLink, Inc., one of our nation’s largest providers of ATM Solutions, headquartered in Glendora, CA, USA is proudly celebrating their 25th Business Anniversary in the ATM Business.Company President Sam Kandah founded NationalLink in 1992 with a focus on payments and credit card processing. With the deregulation of ATMs in 1996, Sam seized upon the opportunity to add the ATM product line, allowing businesses of all sizes to earn additional income through managed ATM Programs. NationalLink’s first successful ATM Placement has grown to a network of over 16,000 ATMs in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.Building upon that success, NationalLink began managing ATM Fleets for banks and financial institutions, increasing their client’s productivity, efficiency, branding and customer reach. The company expanded and enhanced their product and service offering in providing comprehensive Cash Management Solutions, adding SmartSafes, Cash Recyclers, and Cash Handling equipment. Sam explains, “Based on our successful customer relationships, we responded to customer demand for expanded services in reliable, secure, and efficient cash logistics solutions.”For the past 25 years, NationalLink has served a diverse B2B marketplace including: Banks, Financial Institutions, Credit Unions, Hotels, Malls, Convenience Stores, Gas Stations, Hospitals, Universities, and Entertainment Centers.Business Development Director Herman Trejo, a NationalLink employee for 20 years, proudly states, “We’re always innovating so we can offer customers even better ways to manage cash and payment processing in the ever-changing business platform with customized plans so they can concentrate on other aspects of business management.”