Careington Announces Completion of New Corporate Campus in Frisco

Frisco, TX, April 23, 2021 --(



Since its founding in 1979, Careington has grown to nearly 500 employees, all of whom support the products and services Careington and its affiliate companies and brands provide to national clients and members. The new facility was designed with employee collaboration, innovation and efficiency in mind, and features amenities such as an open-space design, employee lounge areas, indoor and outdoor break and dining areas and custom wall graphics that showcase Careington’s corporate history. The location also features a large, multi-use space to be used for client meetings and various events.



“We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Frisco, a community composed of so many talented, hard-working citizens and businesses through the completion of our second Frisco-based corporate campus,” said Barbara Fasola, CEO of Careington and FEDC board member. “Our world-class facility will provide a creative and team-oriented work environment for employees and a welcoming atmosphere for our valued clients and partners. We look forward to many years to come as part of the ever-growing Frisco business community.”



Careington’s cutting-edge three-story, 75,000 square-foot building is located at 6435 Flyers Way and is situated on a five-acre lot near Toyota Stadium and the surrounding soccer center just east of the Dallas North Tollway.



“We are thrilled to announce the completion of our state-of-the art facility,” said Matthew Rinker, co-owner of Careington. “We have a true need to expand beyond our current Frisco-based campus, due to our company’s robust and continuing growth. We are excited to open the doors to our new location, and especially pleased to continue our success in the amazing city of Frisco.”



Careington partnered with Buckman Partnership, LTD., Merriman Anderson Architects, Kimley-Horn, First Citizens Bank and MYCON General Contractors for the new development.



About Careington

Jamie Saunders

(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902



www.careington.com



