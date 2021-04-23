Blue Baikal (BBC) Set to Launch Klaytn Klip-based NFT Service

Press Releases Blue Baikal Press Release

Singapore, Singapore, April 23, 2021 --(



In addition, Blue Baikal aims to lead the NFT industry by continuously applying NFT technology and business model on producing various game items, digital souvenirs, and assets. They are certain this move will promote active transactions on NFT marketplaces.



Meanwhile, in March, GroundX announced that Klaytn will support Klaytn-based NFT transactions through technology integration with the world’s largest NFT exchange (marketplace) OpenSea. This enables Blue Baikal’s NFT cards, also Klaytn-based, to be traded at OpenSea, raising anticipation among Blue Baikal’s growing user base.



About Blue Baikal

Blue Baikal is the third space where consumers, contents, and creators around the world are connected through blockchain technology. It pursues cultural diversity and integrity in the entertainment business, as well as a fair distribution of profits.



Through active engagement of consumers and influencers, Blue Baikal will support their growth to bring a new sensation in the current entertainment industrial structure. The profits generated during this process will be fairly distributed to each participant as rewards, as well as dividends based on their contributions.



For more information, visit https://bluebaikal.com



