Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Spirit of Wales Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Spirit of Wales Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: A New Contemporary Welsh Vodka in Newport, South Wales from the Spirit of Wales Distillery

After releasing their first distillery Welsh Gin, the Spirit of Wales Distillery, launch their first distillery release Welsh Vodka. Discover this contemporary Welsh Vodka that is both bright and cleansing. Filtered through anthracite “a tip of the hat” to Newport and Welsh Industry, inspiring the contemporary distilled spirit.

Newport, United Kingdom, April 24, 2021 --(



Contemporary Welsh Vodka with a Difference.

The Spirit of Wales Distillery first release of Welsh Vodka is a contemporary blend. The Newport distillery combines complex cereal notes, fresh bread aromas, delicate citrus-like freshness, and pepper notes – filtered through Anthracite, locally mined in Ammanford, Wales. The Spirit of Wales creates Welsh Heritage products inspired by the Industry of Newport and Wales. The Spirit of Wales Distillery produces their Vodka with Welsh Water, filtered through Welsh Coal or Anthracite. This filtering process results in a uniquely clean and quality Vodka as the carbon helps smooth the flavour.



James Gibbons, Head Distiller who filters the Vodka through Anthracite at the Spirit of Wales Distillery, commented:



“I am pleased with the results from using Anthracite to filter our Welsh Vodka. This rewarding experience has allowed us to bring out the best of all flavours found in our blend of grain-based alcohol.”



Daniel Dyer, Founder and CEO of the Spirit of Wales Distillery, added:



“After releasing our Gin last week and having such great feedback, I’m excited we can follow up with our Vodka product so soon. The Welsh Vodka product is great on its own or as part of one of our great cocktail suggestions.”



Discover the Spirit of Wales Distillery 1st Release Welsh Vodka

The Spirit of Wales first Distillery Release Welsh Vodka and Welsh Gin is available from spiritofwales.com. For a limited time, the Spirit of Wales offers a discount with the first purchase of their premium distilled spirits. Use the coupon [HelloWales] for 5% off.



Serving Suggestion

The Spirit of Wales Distillery recommends serving their first distillery release Welsh Vodka with Fever-Tree Madagascan Cola. Add 25ml of Welsh Vodka with a couple of ice cubes, stir it up and garnished with lime. Or find a Spirit of Wales Distillery Cocktail to enjoy the Welsh Flavour.



Note to editors:

To learn more about the Spirit of Wales Distilleries limited releases, please visit www.spiritofwales.com or find us on social media.



About the Spirit of Wales Distillery

The Spirit of Wales is a new and exciting Welsh Distillery in Newport, South Wales, in April 2021. The Welsh Distillery creates affordable and authentic Welsh gins, vodkas, and rums. The range features a refreshing, surprising, handcrafted flavour ignited by the red dragon. Discover the range of limited release distillery release contemporary Welsh spirits. Throughout April 2021, The Spirit of Wales is launching a new limited edition Distillery Release Welsh inspired spirit every week. The first edition Welsh Dry Gin and Welsh Spiced Rum is available from the Spirit of Wales Online Store. Later in the month, the distillery is releasing their Welsh White Rum and Welsh Blueberry Pink Gin.



For more information please contact Daniel Dyer, from “The Spirit of Wales Distillery”: 01633 965035 or email Claudette de Chermont at marketing@spiritofwales.com Newport, United Kingdom, April 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Spirit of Wales Distillery launches their second limited-edition premium spirit, a contemporary blended Welsh Vodka with earthy and zesty pepper notes. The people, culture and heritage of Wales inspire the Newport based distillery, creating unique and surprising, premium affordable Welsh spirits to share with the world.Contemporary Welsh Vodka with a Difference.The Spirit of Wales Distillery first release of Welsh Vodka is a contemporary blend. The Newport distillery combines complex cereal notes, fresh bread aromas, delicate citrus-like freshness, and pepper notes – filtered through Anthracite, locally mined in Ammanford, Wales. The Spirit of Wales creates Welsh Heritage products inspired by the Industry of Newport and Wales. The Spirit of Wales Distillery produces their Vodka with Welsh Water, filtered through Welsh Coal or Anthracite. This filtering process results in a uniquely clean and quality Vodka as the carbon helps smooth the flavour.James Gibbons, Head Distiller who filters the Vodka through Anthracite at the Spirit of Wales Distillery, commented:“I am pleased with the results from using Anthracite to filter our Welsh Vodka. This rewarding experience has allowed us to bring out the best of all flavours found in our blend of grain-based alcohol.”Daniel Dyer, Founder and CEO of the Spirit of Wales Distillery, added:“After releasing our Gin last week and having such great feedback, I’m excited we can follow up with our Vodka product so soon. The Welsh Vodka product is great on its own or as part of one of our great cocktail suggestions.”Discover the Spirit of Wales Distillery 1st Release Welsh VodkaThe Spirit of Wales first Distillery Release Welsh Vodka and Welsh Gin is available from spiritofwales.com. For a limited time, the Spirit of Wales offers a discount with the first purchase of their premium distilled spirits. Use the coupon [HelloWales] for 5% off.Serving SuggestionThe Spirit of Wales Distillery recommends serving their first distillery release Welsh Vodka with Fever-Tree Madagascan Cola. Add 25ml of Welsh Vodka with a couple of ice cubes, stir it up and garnished with lime. Or find a Spirit of Wales Distillery Cocktail to enjoy the Welsh Flavour.Note to editors:To learn more about the Spirit of Wales Distilleries limited releases, please visit www.spiritofwales.com or find us on social media.About the Spirit of Wales DistilleryThe Spirit of Wales is a new and exciting Welsh Distillery in Newport, South Wales, in April 2021. The Welsh Distillery creates affordable and authentic Welsh gins, vodkas, and rums. The range features a refreshing, surprising, handcrafted flavour ignited by the red dragon. Discover the range of limited release distillery release contemporary Welsh spirits. Throughout April 2021, The Spirit of Wales is launching a new limited edition Distillery Release Welsh inspired spirit every week. The first edition Welsh Dry Gin and Welsh Spiced Rum is available from the Spirit of Wales Online Store. Later in the month, the distillery is releasing their Welsh White Rum and Welsh Blueberry Pink Gin.For more information please contact Daniel Dyer, from “The Spirit of Wales Distillery”: 01633 965035 or email Claudette de Chermont at marketing@spiritofwales.com Contact Information Spirit of Wales Ltd.

Daniel Dyer

07535000991



spiritofwales.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Spirit of Wales Ltd. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend