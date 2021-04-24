Midori Clark Hotel and Casino Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary with Exciting Offers and a Giveaway

Press Releases Midori Clark Hotel and Casino Press Release

For room bookings, contact reservations@midorihotel.com. For dining reservations, contact restaurants@midorihotel.com or call 0917-868-2217 or 045 308 8888. Visit www.midorihotel.com or stay connected on Facebook.com/midoriclarkhotel, follow @midorihotelcasino on Instagram and @midoriclark on Twitter. Angeles, Philippines, April 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Pampanga luxury five-star hotel, Midori Clark Hotel and Casino is celebrating its exceptional five year anniversary from its soft opening in 2016, with a range of fabulous promotions, including accommodation offers, dining specials and a free dinner-for-two giveaway to encourage new and loyal guests to participate.#MidoriFlashback Instagram Contest - Giving five (5) lucky winners the chance to win free dinner for two vouchers at Toscana Dining, Midori launches the “A Flash from the Past #MidoriFlashback” Instagram contest. The contest mechanics are simple – the participants simply have to follow @midorihotelcasino on Instagram, post a photo of their throwback or newly captured moment at Midori using the hashtag #MidoriFlashback, and mention a friend whom they would like to share their complimentary dinner with. The mentioned or tagged friend should follow @midorihotelcasino on Instagram too. The contest is open from April 22, 2021 until June 2, 2021. The winners will be announced on June 8, 2021 via the hotel’s Instagram & Facebook stories.Weekend Dinner Buffet – Weekend feast at Toscana Dining just got even better with more variety of international favorites. In line with the Midori’s focus on safety protocols, the hotel manages the capacity of mealtime for each batch for everyone’s peace of mind. Weekend buffet is available every Friday & Saturday from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm and 8:00pm – 10:00 pm). Diners are in for a treat as Toscana offers 10% discount when guests avail the 2nd batch seating (8:00 PM – 10:00 PM).Anniversary Flash Sale – For those who are looking for a short, luxury-for-less staycation, Midori Clark Hotel launches a limited-time offer for as low as P5,555 net in a superior room and P6,555 in a double deluxe room. Rates already include breakfast for two and complimentary use of gym and pool. Booking period is from April 15 – 30, 2021 and applicable for stays on May 1 and 2, 2021.Translated from the Japanese word meaning “Green,” Midori is set amidst the lush and stunning landscape of Clark, Pampanga, allowing a peaceful and relaxing surrounding for guests. Comprising a mix of 111 spacious rooms and suites, 5 dining outlets, and a contemporary gym and spa, Midori Clark Hotel brings world-class hospitality and impeccable service to business and leisure travelers alike.For room bookings, contact reservations@midorihotel.com. For dining reservations, contact restaurants@midorihotel.com or call 0917-868-2217 or 045 308 8888. Visit www.midorihotel.com or stay connected on Facebook.com/midoriclarkhotel, follow @midorihotelcasino on Instagram and @midoriclark on Twitter. Contact Information Midori Clark Hotel and Casino

