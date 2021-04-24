Press Releases AlleoChain Press Release

Receive press releases from AlleoChain: By Email RSS Feeds: AlleoChain Announces MultiChain Product Partnership

Limassol, Cyprus, April 24, 2021 --(



MultiChain offers many advanced features such as rich permissions management, smart filters, and data streams. It has been used for blockchain projects in financial, healthcare, and other industries. AlleoChain provides native support for all MultiChain features and helps its users deploy an up-to-date private blockchain network in minutes.



The partnership with MultiChain further illustrates AlleoChain’s commitment to providing partners and customers the most advanced technology and deployment options available. AlleoChain is proud to contribute to the evolution and promotion of MultiChain.



Leonid Mamchenkov, CEO, AlleoChain, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with MultiChain to bring this revolutionary blockchain solution to the wider market. Through our expertise and knowledge of MultiChain, AlleoChain clients will benefit from a truly unique blockchain product. With this partnership, we hope to continue staying at the cutting edge of the blockchain technology.”



About AlleoChain

Launching in 2020, AlleoChain is a revolutionary blockchain-as-a-service platform that empowers developers to launch and scale blockchain applications with speed by bridging the gap between traditional databases and blockchain. Developers can build and deploy private blockchains from a simple all in one platform with a visually intuitive interface and powerful backend that provides secure and reliable data storage. By using AlleoChain, the time and cost of configuring and maintaining blockchains are reduced significantly. The secure API provides customers the ability to move data to and from their blockchain, allowing data pipelines to scale as their business grows. Limassol, Cyprus, April 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Cyprus-headquartered AlleoChain, a revolutionary blockchain-as-a-service platform that empowers developers to launch and scale blockchain applications with speed, has announced that it is now a Product Partner of MultiChain, a leading blockchain technology from London-based Coin Sciences Ltd.MultiChain offers many advanced features such as rich permissions management, smart filters, and data streams. It has been used for blockchain projects in financial, healthcare, and other industries. AlleoChain provides native support for all MultiChain features and helps its users deploy an up-to-date private blockchain network in minutes.The partnership with MultiChain further illustrates AlleoChain’s commitment to providing partners and customers the most advanced technology and deployment options available. AlleoChain is proud to contribute to the evolution and promotion of MultiChain.Leonid Mamchenkov, CEO, AlleoChain, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with MultiChain to bring this revolutionary blockchain solution to the wider market. Through our expertise and knowledge of MultiChain, AlleoChain clients will benefit from a truly unique blockchain product. With this partnership, we hope to continue staying at the cutting edge of the blockchain technology.”About AlleoChainLaunching in 2020, AlleoChain is a revolutionary blockchain-as-a-service platform that empowers developers to launch and scale blockchain applications with speed by bridging the gap between traditional databases and blockchain. Developers can build and deploy private blockchains from a simple all in one platform with a visually intuitive interface and powerful backend that provides secure and reliable data storage. By using AlleoChain, the time and cost of configuring and maintaining blockchains are reduced significantly. The secure API provides customers the ability to move data to and from their blockchain, allowing data pipelines to scale as their business grows. Contact Information AlleoChain

Vince De Castro

+35797651871



https://www.alleochain.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AlleoChain