AlleoTech Announces Platform Partnership with MultiChain

Partnership to tap into massive blockchain services market

Limassol, Cyprus, April 24, 2021 --(



As an IT managed services provider, AlleoTech values high-quality infrastructure. To deliver on the constantly growing demand for enterprise blockchain solutions, AlleoTech has become a Platform Partner with Multichain and will continue building on this extremely important technology. Multichain offers many advanced features such as rich permissions management, smart filters, and data streams.



“We’re excited to promote the MultiChain blockchain platform and to extend our services to our clients. It’s a truly innovative product that resolves many of the obstacles our clients have transitioning to blockchain,” said Leonid Mamchenkov, CEO at AlleoTech. “For us, it is all about adding value to our clients and continuing to deliver cutting edge solutions.”



About AlleoTech



As global leaders in IT services, digital, and business solutions, AlleoTech helps its customers transform their business by focusing on IT infrastructure, software development, cloud computing, and blockchain.



AlleoTech has extensive experience building, maintaining, optimizing and securing IT infrastructure for businesses across the globe. With a team of elite information technology experts, we harness the power of cloud, blockchain and evolving technologies to help our clients acclimate to the digital world and make them successful.



We help IT leaders advance their businesses by accelerating digital transformation through infrastructure modernization and migration to public cloud. Our IT services portfolio is designed to help our clients operate for today and optimize for tomorrow.



Vince De Castro

+357 25106041



https://alleo.tech



