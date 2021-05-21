New Vishay Space-Saving Interface Protection Bidirectional and Symmetrical (BiSy) ESD-Protection Diode from New Yorker Electronics

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

New ESD-Protection Diode with Wettable Flanks Features Low Capacitance to 0.37pF typical in the Compact DFN1110-3A Package

Northvale, NJ, May 21, 2021 --(



Due to its short leads and small package size, the diode’s line inductance is very low, allowing fast transients such as an ESD (electrostatic discharge) strike to be clamped with minimal over- or undershoots. Available in an AEC-Q101 qualified version, the Vishay VBUS05M2-HT5 ESD protection diode supplies a low maximum leakage current of less than 0.1μA at the working voltage of 5.5.V.



The Vishay Semiconductors VBUS05M2-HT5 provides transient protection for data lines as per IEC 61000-4-2 at ± 20 kV (air and contact discharge). It also supports automated optical inspection (AOI) for automotive systems. It has a breakdown voltage of 8.5V typical at 1mA and a maximum clamping voltage of 18V at 3.4A. Its moisture sensitivity level (MSL) of 1 is in accordance with J-STD-020 and it earned a UL 94 V-0 flammability rating.



The high ESD immunity and a very low capacitance make it usable for high frequency applications like USB2.0, USB3.0 or HDMI. With the VBUS05M2-HT5 two high speed data lines can be protected against transient voltage signals like ESD. Connected to the data line (pin 1 and pin 2) and to ground (pin 3) negative transients will be clamped close above the 5.5 V working range.



This new Vishay Semiconductors’ solution saves space over solutions in SOT packages and provides protection of high speed data lines against transient voltage signals. Vishay’s device offers low capacitance for the protection of high-speed data lines against transient voltage signals. Measuring only 1mm x 1.1mm with a low height of 0.45mm, it requires less board space than similar devices.



Features & Benefits:

- Package: DFN1110-3A

- Load capacitance: 0.37 pF typical; 0.45 pF maximum

- Leakage current: < 0.1 μA

- Working voltage: >5.5 V

- Typical breakdown voltage: 8.5 V at 1 mA

- Maximum clamping voltage: 18 V at 3.4 A



Interface Protection Applications:

- USB 2.0

- USB 3.0

- HDMI

- Commercial/Automotive Applications



As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of rectifiers, fast-recovery diodes, high-power diodes and thyristors, small-signal diodes, Zener and suppressor diodes, RF transistors, optoelectronics, power modules (a combination of power diodes, thyristors, MOSFETs, and IGBTs), and automotive modules and assemblies.



About New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



