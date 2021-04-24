Local HVAC Contractor in Schenectady Launches Additional Location in the Capital Region

Press Releases Wheeler Heating & Cooling Press Release

Wheeler Heating & Cooling has added a second branch to expand service to local customers.

Schenectady, NY, April 24, 2021 --(



Originally headquartered in Glenville, NY, Wheeler Heating & Cooling focused its attention primarily on the Schenectady and Albany areas. However, it now has a second location in Nassau, roughly 44 miles southeast of Glenville, with Schenectady and Albany in between. This enables the HVAC contractor to provide heating and cooling services to all corners of the Capital Region.



Michael Wheeler, owner of Wheeler Heating & Cooling, says he wants customers to know they can expect professionalism, responsive customer service, and successful work regardless of which location they choose.



“At our Nassau location, we provide all of the same services as our original location in Glenville,” Wheeler explains. “Whether you need central air installation, furnace replacement, or even an oil-to-gas conversion, we’re still that local family of HVAC contractors you’ve always trusted.”



He adds, “The new address doesn’t change anything. It only makes our service more convenient for folks in the Capital Region.”



Founded in 2012, Wheeler Heating & Cooling is a local, family-owned HVAC company native to the Capital Region. The heating contractor's new branch is located at 4107 Route 20, Nassau, NY 12123. It is now fully operational and providing HVAC repairs and installations to customers throughout the Capital Region.

Terri Wheeler

(518) 595-3787



https://www.wheelerhvac.com/



