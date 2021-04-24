PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Kasentex

Press Release

Receive press releases from Kasentex: By Email RSS Feeds:

Amazon Shoppers Love This 5 Star Rated Comforter from Kasentex


How do you differentiate yourself from a sea of endless comforters? By being unique. Kasentex has prided themselves with offering comforters that are always multifaceted.

Los Angeles, CA, April 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Searching for new bedding can be difficult, especially with the wide variety of options. Sometimes, it may be confusing to tell the difference when bedding often looks the same, and their basic purpose is the same as well. Why do people love this item? It's multifaceted.

The Kasentex All Season Quilted Goose Down Alternative Reversible Comforter is exactly as it seems, reversible. This means it can be turned over and either side can be used; Two comforters in one. And the unique box stitch design? This keeps the fluffiness throughout the bedding so the fill is evenly distributed.

Here's what verified customers are saying:

“Very warm and comfortable. It’s also breathable! I was looking for an all season and this is perfect!” says Angel.

The quality and versatility has been noted over and over as indicated by a verified purchaser, “I purchased this as a gift for my brother... he loves it. I purchased the grey, which is a great versatile color.”

Life is multifaceted. Good bedding is too.

For more information, visit Kasentex.com or on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08JHCNT7H.
Contact Information
Kasentex
Gloria Randall
908-801-0068
Contact

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kasentex
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help