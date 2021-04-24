THINKWARE Announces Mother’s Day Dash Cam Specials

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases THINKWARE Press Release

Deals will include many of THINKWARE's most popular and latest models.

San Francisco, CA, April 24, 2021



Throughout April and May, THINKWARE is discounting many of its best-selling dash cameras for those looking for a unique Mother’s Day gift this year. Models on sale include the following:



U1000: THINKWARE's flagship model that delivers sharp native 4K UHD video quality. The U1000 can be accessorized with a 2K QHD rearview camera and hardwiring cable for complete, best-in-class 24/7 all-round protection.



Q800 PRO: One of the latest and greatest from THINKWARE capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p.



X700: Save on this easy to use dash cam that offers a navigate IPS touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode and more.



F200: Get a great deal on this versatile dual-channel dash cam with built-in Wi-Fi.



F70: This entry-level dash cam features the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording Mode.



M1 Motorsports Cam: Exclusively for Motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs, this is equipped with 2-channel full HD cameras with Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).



QA100: High-quality image processor captures crystal clear video in 2K QHD, 30fps with an optional Full HD rearview camera, advanced driver assistance system supported.



FA200: The perfect value-driven dash cam, the slim design with Advanced Parking Mode, Time Lapse, Energy Saving Mode for extended surveillance, an optional rear camera available.



External Battery: Compatible with all THINKWARE models, External Battery increases the duration of the Parking Surveillance mode, allowing it to remain in parking mode for up to 20 hours, or 16 hours with a rear cam added.



“There are over 85 million mothers in the US, many who handle the unsung duties of driving their children to school, the mall, soccer practice, and just about everywhere else on any given day,” said Brian Yang, THINKWARE’s Director of North American Business Development. "Mother’s Day is a great time to thank them for all the miles they’ve logged with a dash cam. Equipped with some of the most advanced technology and features on the market today, THINKWARE dash cam will not only put a smile on mom’s face, but keep her connected, safe, and informed while on the road.”



For more information, visit THINKWARE’s website at www.thinkware.com or us.thinkware.com



About THINKWARE

Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation and mobile applications.



Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.



Rick Judge

+1-415-429-5652



www.thinkware.com



