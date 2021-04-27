Online Choir Invites People Worldwide to Sing for Her Majesty The Queen

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Self-Isolation Choir Press Release

The Self-Isolation Choir is inviting members of the public from all around the world to take part in a free singing project and will present the final recording to Her Majesty The Queen in memory of HRH Prince Philip on 10th June, when he would have been 100 years old. The Choir intends to record thousands of voices singing the hymn "Eternal Father, Strong To Save" and all profits from donations will benefit The Duke of Edinburgh International Award.

United Kingdom, United Kingdom, April 27, 2021 --(



Mark Strachan, the Founder of The Self-Isolation Choir explains:



"We intend to record thousands of voices singing the hymn ‘Eternal Father, Strong To Save’, which was chosen by Prince Philip himself to be performed at his funeral.



"We will hold online sessions to learn this beautiful hymn and will then ask everyone to record their version on their mobile phone or computer and send it to us. We will combine all our voices in the studio to create one huge sound, and present our version of the hymn to Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday 10th June, which would have been Prince Philip’s 100th Birthday.



"Taking part is free of charge, although donations are welcome and all profits will be donated to The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award. We would like to encourage everyone in the Commonwealth and beyond to take part, especially anyone who has ever participated in the wonderful ‘DofE’ programme."



Singers will be taught and conducted by Ralph Allwood MBE DMus, a highly acclaimed choral director, teacher and conductor, who was Director of Music at Eton College for 26 years.



Online rehearsals will take place on Monday 10th May and Thursday 13th May at 17:00 BST. Singers will then have until Monday 17th May to record and submit their voice and (optional) headshot picture to create a montage picture of the whole choir. This will also be presented to Her Majesty.



Further information about this project and how to take part is available on The Self-Isolation Choir’s website at www.theselfisolationchoir.com.



Notes to editors:



1. The Self-Isolation Choir (SIC) was founded in March 2020 as a response to the Coronavirus pandemic, aiming to provide comfort and support to people worldwide who were feeling disconnected from family, friends and society by bringing them together to sing glorious choral works. SIC has since attracted more than 10,000 international singers and received special commendation in the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Inspiration Award 2020. SIC’s performances have been regularly featured across the UK media, including on Newsnight and Desert Island Discs.



2. SIC recently released its performance of Allegri’s Miserere as a single, available to purchase on the SIC website, and is donating all profits to The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.



3. Further information about The Self-Isolation Choir’s current, future and previous projects is available at www.theselfisolationchoir.com.



4. All media queries should be directed to The Self-Isolation Choir Communications Manager at communications@theselfisolationchoir.com.



Nikki Chilton



https://www.theselfisolationchoir.com/

Please email only. We do not have an organisation telephone number.



