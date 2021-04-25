New Wink Bingo Promo Codes List Including 400% Bonus Bundle for New Players Gets Posted on BingoViews.com

Press Releases BingoViews Press Release

Readers of BingoViews.com were surprised and delighted to find that a 400% Wink Bingo promo code was posted on Tuesday.

Click here to checkout the new 400% Wink Bingo bonus bundle



BingoViews explain on the bonus page about the 400% bundle that when you deposit £10 Wink will give you £20 of bingo money and £20 of slot money to play with.



There’s been a growing demand for promo codes when it comes to online bingo but the problem is that many of them just don’t work.



In fact, every month more than 1,600 people from the UK alone search Google for promo codes for Wink Bingo and that number is growing according to Dennis Sandhurst, editor of BingoViews.com



BingoViews tries to solve this problem by manually checking and posting promo codes on their site that they know work to remove the frustration of finding a code that doesn’t work for players.



To celebrate the launch of their new Wink Bingo promo codes page BingoViews handpicked 3 new codes and promotions including one that gives players a whopping 400% bonus.



One BingoViews reader Mary Green said: “The 400% bonus worked, thank you! I even won an extra £5 on the slots.”



The 2 other bonuses offer players 3% cashback daily on their Wink Bingo losses up to £100 per day.



And another is for the Wink Bingo 1 Million Rewards bonus where they are giving away 1 Million Wink reward points to players each month that can be exchanged for prizes in the Wink Shop.



To add to the excitement BingoViews also announced the launch of Winks new "no deposit bingo" room where players can win a share of £900 every day without having to make a deposit.



