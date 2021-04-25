Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Registration Opens for SMi's Aseptic Processing Conference 2021

SMi reports: Registration is now open for SMi’s Aseptic Processing Conference, which will convene in London on 20th and 21st September 2021.

London, United Kingdom, April 25, 2021 --(



The aseptic processing industry has seen many changes during its progression towards the 21st century. With advances in innovative therapeutic manufacturing such as ATMPs, pragmatic barrier system applications, adaptability and modularity in fill finish, robotics and automation, small and agile product manufacturing, just to name a few.



With the industry, increasingly and rapidly changing and with the advent of innovative therapeutics taking hold, regulators and industry leaders are prompted to take proactive approaches to get treatments to patients faster. This years will explore effective strategies and new regulations for compliant pharmaceutical manufacturing in the world of aseptic processing and sterile manufacturing.



Interested parties can register at http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR1 and save £200, if booked by May 28th.



Key Conference Highlights:



• Discuss the revisions and the impact of Annex 1 on aseptic manufacturing with AstraZeneca

• Listen to a field report on the implementation of a global contamination control program with Takeda

• Explore the applications of rapid micro methods in the manufacture of sterile products with AbbVie

• Discover a Risk Based Approach to Cleaning and Disinfection with STERIS

• Delve into case studies of competence in global aseptic manufacturing with Fresenius Kabi

• Uncover the journey of Isolation Technology in a large Biotech pharmaceutical plant with Eli Lilly



There will also be a post-conference interactive workshop day on 22nd September 2021, led by James Drinkwater, Head of Aseptic Processing and Containment Special Interest Group, PHSS & Head of GMP Compliance, F Ziel GmbH and Kevin Jenkins, Consultant, Quality Excellence Consulting. The workshop is on “Contamination Control Measures in Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Applied to Aseptic processing.”



The event brochure with the agenda and expert speaker line-up is now available to download from the website http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR1



Sponsored by: Innerspace, Solo Containment and Steris

For tailored sponsorship and branding packages contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing on +44 (0)20 7827 6162 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s Aseptic Processing Conference

London, UK

Conference: 20th – 21st September 2021

Workshop day: 22nd September 2021

LinkedIn & Twitter: #SMiAseptic

http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR1



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR1



