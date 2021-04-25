MTS Artist Doug Kistner Releases Cover of The Doors' "Crystal Ship"

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

His re-imagined version of the Doors’ classic, “The Crystal Ship” is available now.

Verona, NJ, April 25, 2021 --(



With the release of his two 2021 solo singles, “Only Road I Know” and “Since We Left Our Dreams,” Kistner has taken a step out of the shadows towards the forefront. Both tracks reached the Top 15 on the UK iTunes sales charts, also receiving European airplay and charting. His critically acclaimed brand of “yacht rock” has also seemed to have won over critics, who have praised the musician for his creative productions. Now, Doug Kistner takes on one of the biggest acts of the 60s.



On April 14, 2021, Kistner released his version of the Doors’ classic song, “The Crystal Ship.” He is joined on the recording by Mike Todd (bass) and Dave Anthony (Dennis DeYoung, John Waite). The session was engineered by Marc Battaglia.



Doug Kistner is currently with The Lords of 52nd Street featuring former members of Billy Joel’s longtime band, Liberty DeVitto, Russell Javors and Richie Cannata.) Kistner also performs with Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love.



FB: https://www.facebook.com/doug.kistner

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



