CompuData Receives Registered Provider Organization (RPO) Certification with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Accreditation Body

CompuData authorized to provide cybersecurity consulting, recommendations, readiness assessments, remediation and managed support services around CMMC.

As a certified RPO, CompuData offers government sanctioned advice, consulting, and recommendations to potential Department of Defense (DoD) suppliers in the CMMC ecosystem as their implementers and consultants.



In the past, DoD suppliers have only had to document and self-report compliance with NIST 800-171 standards, but the Department of Defense will now be moving to an external assessment model.



“Although the CMMC is currently only being required for DoD suppliers, it will most likely become the federal standard for all government contractors,” said Angela Nadeau, CEO of CompuData. “It would be wise for any companies wishing to take advantage of the new Executive Order on the Buy American Act to contact an RPO to prepare for the assessment now.”



RPO’s completed security training on the CMMC standard and are authorized to deliver advisory and implementation services. CompuData manages multiple staff members that have received Registered Practitioners (RP) certifications. With the RPO, CompuData will be listed on the CMMC-AB Marketplace and authorized to represent itself as with knowledge of constructs of the CMMC Standard.



“Receiving the RPO certification demonstrates we are fully invested in providing CMMC consultation and implementation services around cybersecurity best practices to our clients,” stated Ed Guarrieri, Vice President of Technology at CompuData. “We can immediately assist and advise them as they work towards their CMMC certification.”



The RPO certification is for organizations that want to advise DoD suppliers on how to prepare for a successful CMMC assessment. The CMMC-AB’s goal in creating the RPO certification is to give organizations confidence that the consultants they hire will have the knowledge required to get the job done.



About CompuData, Inc.

About CompuData, Inc.

CompuData is a women owned business and leading Business Technology Company and Partner for Cloud Hosting, Accounting / ERP Software, IT Security and Managed IT Services. With nearly five decades as a business technology innovator, CompuData offers an unparalleled spectrum of Accounting Financial Software and IT solutions that are fundamental to business operational growth, efficiency and profitability. Helping businesses transform their operational flow and infrastructure to offer more flexible, scalable and secure environment through our exceptional people and strategic processes. For more information call 800-223-3282.

Debbie Pfeiffer

215-969-1000



compudata.com



