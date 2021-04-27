International Calling App TalkU Sees Surge in Calls Amid Myanmar's Internet Shutdown

Press Releases TalkU, Inc Press Release

63.6% of newly demanded calls were dialed from Japan to Myanmar.

San Jose, CA, April 27, 2021 --



TalkU, a California-based calling and messaging service provider, saw rapid growth in the number of new users subscribing to its international calling service since the beginning of April. Of all the added international calls, 63.6% were called from Japan to Myanmar phone numbers.



The coronavirus pandemic, and recent political upheaval in Myanmar, have created a huge need for information during such an uncertain time. Because of this, calling service has exploded with calls from people who are looking to get connected with families, friends, and other important network members or just looking for necessary social service.



Previously, thousands of people from Myanmar living in Japan marched in downtown Tokyo on Feb 14 to protest the military coup back home. According to CAN, the gathering, which started in a park and trailed through busy streets, thronged by police, was the latest in a series of protests in a nation that more than 33,000 Myanmar nationals have made their home.



TalkU is a mobile app for calling and sending messages. The app enables users to send unlimited free text messages, and users can get messages and calls from people who are not using this app. TalkU also provides international calling facilities.



“The political chaos is followed by misery for immigrations and their family,” said Michael, Product Manager at TalkU. “For people, coup adds new uncertainties besides Covid-19, we are delighted to help them out and be supportive all the time for all our users.”



For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3gDIsIP .



About TalkU



