"White Petals Fall Upon Me," Collection of Poems by Donny Barilla


ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Donny Barilla White Petals Fall Upon Me hitting stores everywhere now.

New York, NY, April 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Under and within the landscape of nature, Donny Barilla coats the palate of his metaphoric and imagist reach as he uses the tremble of his pen to wrangle upon the fever of his surroundings which flood and weave each page. Donny motions primarily as a poet and uses techniques such as he writes books of short stories and novellas and searches his creativity in multiple arenas fastened through thought provoking paints which slip from word to page to book. Keeping late hours which sometimes bleeds into the rising patterns of the sun, he works in his study keeping an espresso machine close at hand. Here, he allows the softened press of his discipline, awake and aware at each moment. Having placed ninety-four poems in journals and magazines, he also donated twenty-three books to libraries, academic and public. Donny took first place in the Adelaide Literary Award Contest for Poetry and has placed on two other occasions. After building a construct of vowels and consonants, the words blend upon the page as he pays due respect to the motions of the English language and passions of poetic touch.

Paperback: 130 pages
Publishing date: December 22, 2020.
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1954351240
ISBN-13: 978-1954351240
Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.33 x 9 inches

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

