"On Love," Collection of Poems by Rita Bake


Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Rita Baker, "On Love," hitting stores everywhere now.

New York, NY, April 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rita Baker is a Canadian writer with a British background. She was married to a British lawyer and they have two wonderful sons. Rita was raised by an unorthodox, free-thinking, grandparents from whose example she experienced the liberty of an all-embracing open mind. Rita finished college in England and won prizes for writing speeches, as well for their delivery. Despite her many credentials, this is what she is most proud of. Her passion is the novel. She loves bringing to life strong characters together with vivid descriptions of unusual people and places she has come to know, coupling them with meaningful dialogue.

Paperback: 110 pages
Publishing date: December 27, 2020.
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1954351194
ISBN-13: 978-1954351196
Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.28 x 9 inches

