Artes Electronics Company Starts Selling a Device for Early Diagnosis of Skin Cancer/Melanoma

The device combines Artificial Intelligence(AI) and biophysics, and simplifies self-examination of moles at home.

New York, NY, April 27, 2021 --(



According to WHO, about 10 thousand people die annually from diagnosed stage 3 and 4 of melanoma.



It is assumed that with the help of use of the device, it will be possible to reduce the total number of deaths, thanks to the early detection of oncological pathologies.



"When examining the moles according to the ABCDE rule (where each letter means a change, for example, A - asymmetry, B - border, etc.) you can make a lot of mistakes and miss the moment of malignancy of the mole," said Vassily Zotov, CEO of the company. "Using NOTA to diagnose cancer is similar to using an electronic thermometer. The whole point is that a person can, literally, sitting on the couch, check their moles at any time and compare the results of past examinations with each other."



Behind the creation of NOTA there is the long-term work of Artes Electronics to develop high-precision medical devices to order. For three years in a row, a team of engineers, doctors, and designers has been working on creating a series of their own devices for early diagnosis of various types of cancer. And the first device that will go on open sale will be the mole tracker.



"NOTA measures the resistance (impedance) of cells under the action of an electrical pulse and transmits the data to the server, where it is processed using AI. A person sees the result of measuring a mole on their phone and makes a decision,to observe further or go to the doctor," explained Dmitry Konnov, CTO of the company. "We are very happy to have the opportunity to present a device that will benefit people all over the world. Our work is changing the world."



In 2020, Artes Electronics launched a fundraising campaign through the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform, where it raised the amount needed to produce a batch of NOTA at the first day. At the moment, the first 10 devices are already used by melanoma fighters from the United States, Canada and England, in the near future, another 240 devices will go to their customers around the world.



Ann Goldberg

1-315-636-5213



https://notamole.com

WhatsApp



