Independent Filmmakers Positively Shine on Documentary Showcase

Independent filmmakers dedicated to making a positive impact on the world through their work find a welcoming platform on Scientology Network’s weekly series Documentary Showcase.

Los Angeles, CA, April 27, 2021 --



Documentary Showcase is unique for its embracive and unparalleled support of some of the most talented and award-winning Independent filmmakers in the world as they strive to bring films that carry messages of hope and optimism to a global audience, even amidst the pandemic.



“It feels really good to have [our] film with such a positive message so available to people during this time while so many people are struggling.” N. Herrington – Producer, A Tuba to Cuba Documentary Showcase Season 3



Airing Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network, Documentary Showcase has, to date, presented dozens of Independent documentaries ranging in topics from human rights issues to sustainable farming movements and from female empowerment to the universal power of art to transcend borders and uplift the human spirit.



“I think we need more positive messaging in a world inundated with negativity. Documentary Showcase is important because it gives filmmakers like myself an opportunity to show their film on a bigger platform so that the world can see it. And when that happens, ‘majic’ can happen—that’s ‘majic’ with a ‘j’.” -Eddie Bailey – Director, Memphis Majic Documentary Showcase Season 3



“Of course, without an audience any filmmaker is lost and the Documentary Showcase audience was spectacular. Worldwide, we had a huge response. So it makes us Independent filmmakers feel that it makes sense to make movies which try also to influence the world in a positive way.” -Matej Mináč – Director, Nicky’s Family Documentary Showcase Season 1



Offering a global platform to air their films in 17 languages, Documentary Showcase encourages Independent filmmakers whose work seeks to better the world to continue to submit their films.



“Documentary Showcase opened up a completely new global audience for Mully. Getting that message out in 17 languages touched lives that we never dreamed of touching. What a blessing!” -Paul Blavin – Executive Producer, Mully Documentary Showcase Season 2



About Documentary Showcase



Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.



Documentary Showcase debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.



For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.



About Scientology Media Productions



