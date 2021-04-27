Stay Productive at Harris Hotel Tuban

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Harris Hotel Tuban Bali Press Release

The importance of choosing comfort facilities that support your remote work plan, will simplify all your business activities and change your daily routine to be more enjoyable.

Bali, Indonesia, April 27, 2021 --(



The importance of choosing comfort facilities that support your remote work plan, will simplify all your business activities and change your daily routine to be more enjoyable.



They are ready to support your “Work-cations” needs with the package options below:



Work From Holiday Package, start from IDR. 337.500,-

(Includes: Breakfast, F&B Credit with the value of IDR. 50.000, and eligible for MTP Points)



· Co-Working Space Package, start from IDR. 60.000,-

(Includes: Co-working space usage for 6 hours, free Wi-Fi, 1 cup of Coffee/Tea, 1 Pastry/Cake, 20% discount for F&B, and 50% discount for all H SPA treatments.



In addition to the package options above, Harris Hotel Tuban offers other attractive packages such as:



Chill & Relax Pool Package, start from IDR 30.000,-



(terms and conditions apply)



Birthday Package Bali, start from IDR. 50.000,-



(terms and conditions apply)



Social Event Package in Bali, start from IDR. 75.000,-



(terms and conditions apply)



Table Manner Package, start from IDR. 125.000,-



(terms and conditions apply)



For Ramadan this year, Harris Hotel Tuban prepared the following packages:



The Joy of Ramadan Package starts from IDR. 499.000,-



(terms and conditions apply)



Bukber Package at Harris Tuban, start from IDR. 55.000,-



(terms and conditions apply)

Other facilities that support your business needs are our meeting rooms, co-working space, lounge, Harris Café, Harris Juice Bar, including high-speed internet, free 24-hour airport shuttle service. If you need to relax for a moment, swimming pool, gym, courtyard area, treatment at H Spa will also available to make your stay more pleasurable.



A comfortable atmosphere on a business trip is very important, we are expect that our offers will meet all the guest needs while they're staying at Harris Hotel Tuban, so all their activities remain efficient, productive and optimal, said Elrawati, Harris Director of Sales & Marketing Harris Hotel Tuban.



After a full day of work, you can relax for a while at the Jerman Beach, which is approximately 10 minutes’ by walking distance. For those business travelers who wish to stay for a long term, Harris Hotel Tuban also offers weekly and monthly accommodation. For reservations and more details, please directly contact our WhatApps number +62858 0000 3331.



About Harris Hotel Tuban:

Nidya Gustianingsih

+623619365255



www.harrishotels.com/en-US/Tuban-Bali



