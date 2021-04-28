LeverX Group Will Hold a Free Webinar About Effective Warehouse Management with SAP EWM

Press Releases LeverX Press Release

LeverX Group will hold a webinar on the topic “Best Practices for Effective Warehouse Management with SAP EWM.”

Mountain View, CA, April 28, 2021 --(



The free online event will take place on May 6 at 4:00 pm (CIS). Only registration is required to participate.



SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) is a solution for automating all warehouse operations. It gives organizations a set of tools driving a successful digital transformation of warehouse processes.



During a free online webinar from LeverX Group, Vladimir Nepachalovich, an SAP EWM functional manager at LeverX Group, will tell you how to achieve full traceability and automation of warehouse processes.



During the webinar, the SAP EWM expert will answer the following questions:



- How does SAP EWM eliminate the challenges of warehouse management?



- What will be your financial gains after the implementation of SAP EWM?



- How has the LeverX Group project team contributed to the successful business transformation of a pharmaceutical company and a large automotive manufacturer after the SAP EWM implementation?



The event will be useful for top managers, heads of warehouse and logistics areas, business analysts, and anyone interested in warehouse automation.



After the webinar, the participants will be able to get a free consultation from an SAP expert.



About LeverX Group:

LeverX Group is an SAP Global Strategic Supplier for Technical Services. An international IT company has successfully completed over 550 SAP development and implementation projects for more than 17 years of work. Among the SAP solutions we are working with are SAP S/4HANA, TM, EWM, IBP, CRM, PLM, PP/DS, BI, and many others. Contact Information LeverX Group

Valeria Mironenko

+1 650 823 7564



www.leverx.com

Register here: https://leverx.com/events/sap-ewm-webinar



