Exclusive Interview with Director Primary Packaging & Process Development, Boehringer Ingelheim Released Ahead of Injectable Drug Delivery 2021

SMi Reports: SMi Group are delighted to announce Christian Dechant, Director Primary Packaging & Process Development, Boehringer Ingelheim will be speaking at the Injectable Drug Delivery virtual conference taking place in May 2021.

London, United Kingdom, April 28, 2021 --(



The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up for the main conference is available to download www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom5



Snapshot of Christian’s interview:



The injectable drug delivery market has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?



“During the last years the patient’s usability has been put more and more in focus. The gained experience in the field of injectable drug delivery helps to integrate patients’ needs to develop the right medication. However, to realize that a lot of flexibility in new technologies and innovations is needed to make it happen that patients from different population can use a medication easily at home.”



“Another key difference is the growing market for biological drugs which often needs a higher drug concentration. This could end in a higher viscosity of the formulation or a not stable molecule and requires large volume devices in the future (>2ml injectable volume). Here the market has to be more innovative to find solutions for large volume injection.”



What current hot topic will you be addressing in your presentation and what would you say makes it relevant to 2021?



“I am addressing the opportunities of silicone oil free pre-filled syringe systems in my presentation. For intravitreal injection or silicone oil sensitive drugs these systems could be a good alternative. If these systems, ensure a reliable functionality for a use in autoinjectors has to be more evaluated!”



Download the full interview and Register online: www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom5



http://www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/prcom5



