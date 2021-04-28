Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Nexshore Technologies, Inc. Press Release

OneRecord by Nexshore Welcomes Early Adopter CargoHUB BV

Lake Mary, FL, April 28, 2021

Nexshore welcomes CargoHUB BV as an early adopter to OneRecord by Nexshore, the latest innovation in Air Cargo data sharing technology. Recognizing the efficiencies and data sharing capabilities of OneRecord by Nexshore for CargoHUB BVs Trucking CDM platform, Raoul Paul, CEO of CargoHUB BV says, "I am very excited to start utilizing the ONE record capabilities in our collaborative decision making (CDM) platform because as it will help us to provide full transparency and predictability on transit, local pickup and export deliveries in the landside operation process between ground handlers, road feeders, airlines and forwarders. Our mission is to increase quality and efficiency in the landside operation handling and transport process of air cargo. One record will help us to provide end to end supply chain visibility for CDM participants, a reduction of operational costs and will contribute to an increased competitiveness of the air cargo product."Deployed with simplicity over the OneRecord by Nexshore SaaS, the classical methods of sharing Air Cargo data from various sources such as Ground Handlers, Trucking companies and Airlines through CargoIMP or CargoXML messages are now replaced by sharing OneRecord logistics objects which brings efficient data sharing, slashes transmission costs, accelerate communications – by providing timely information to Trucking operators who need to arrange pick up and drop off windows at airport warehouses.Both CargoBV and Nexshore have agreed on strategic cooperation to leverage the multimodal capabilities of the IATA ONE Record specification to track and trace shipments through all interconnecting transport segments from source to destination. This brings greater capabilities to Trucking CDM and will allow CargoHUB BV to be competitively positioned in the sector of airport and inter-airport transportation services, providing their customers with increased visibility and transparency.Pramod Rao, Nexshore CEO elaborates "Nexshore's OneRecord solution powers the Internet of Logistics which provides reliable data sharing capabilities to service providers who can easily build or port their logistics applications. These applications are data sources and destinations nodes on the Internet of Logistics. OneRecord handles the processing and communication of such data at a pace needed to successfully communicate and fulfil orders. The volume of data processed in the world today on fulfilling e-commerce has grown exponentially and digitalization can alone fill that void. CargoHUB BV has recognized this early and has seized the moment to this implement this technology to work for their customers. We welcome them to the OneRecord world."In addition to the SaaS Edition, OneRecord by Nexshore is also available as a hybrid or on-premise solution which allow customers to fully integrate and customize their Air Cargo systems and easily align with the ONE Record specification by IATA.ContactRobert M. Lawmarketing@nexshore.com+1 407 926-0298About NexshoreBased in Orlando, FL, Nexshore is aligned around a single focused objective of 'Enhancing Business Value' for clients. Nexshore provides technology-based products that enhance client's businesses in simple, transparent steps. Nexshore is a Red Herring Global 100 technology winner and has developed specialized logistics software for several clients worldwide. OneRecord by Nexshore is available now at https://www.nexshore.com

