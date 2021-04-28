Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Receive press releases from Commercient: By Email RSS Feeds: Commercient is Excited to Announce Their Partnership with Novazys, a Zoho Implementation Firm

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Novazys, an Advanced Partner in Zoho, and leverages Zoho's platform to get the most out of implementation for their clients. Novazys is based in Costa Rica.

Marietta, GA, April 28, 2021 --(



With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



Novazys is a Zoho Advanced Partner for the Latam region and a Zoho Creator Certified Solution Provider. They strive for success to implement Zoho projects for their customers. To achieve this, Novazys consultants have certifications to assist customers in optimization in many areas ranging from Finance, Business Intelligence, Human Resources, Project Management, Digital Marketing, and Commercial Strategy. Novazys understands the importance of digital transformation and that's why they handle the responsibility of implementing projects in a short time. Novazys is passionate about seeing their clients achieve their goals and they value their client’s perspective on the solution provided.



“We are happy to build this partnership with Commercient. For us it is very important, and it is a great contribution to our clients to have made this partnership because they will have more opportunities to improve their skills in automation processes. We are passionate about contributing to the digital transformation in Latin America and provide solutions for our clients. Certainly, this will be great news for them. We contribute to the economic and IT development of companies, maximizing performance, productivity, and process improvement in any organization. Giving them the opportunity to sync their ERP and CRM with just one click will be a big step and wonderful news,” said Andrea Chang, Content Coordinator at Novazys.



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



“We are pleased to be partners with Novazys. They are an advanced Zoho Partner in the Latam region with numerous certifications to assist their clients in areas ranging from Commercial Strategy, Business Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Human Resources, Project Management, and Finance,” said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Developments at Commercient. “We are excited to enter into a new market, which will enable companies to be equipped with the right tools and knowledge to have a successful data integration experience,” he explained.



About Commercient

Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Marietta, GA, April 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Commercient, whose SYNC App is the fastest, simplest, and most flexible app for ERP & CRM data integration, has announced its partnership with Novazys, an Advanced Zoho Partner for digital transformation in the cloud by leveraging the Zoho platform.With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.Novazys is a Zoho Advanced Partner for the Latam region and a Zoho Creator Certified Solution Provider. They strive for success to implement Zoho projects for their customers. To achieve this, Novazys consultants have certifications to assist customers in optimization in many areas ranging from Finance, Business Intelligence, Human Resources, Project Management, Digital Marketing, and Commercial Strategy. Novazys understands the importance of digital transformation and that's why they handle the responsibility of implementing projects in a short time. Novazys is passionate about seeing their clients achieve their goals and they value their client’s perspective on the solution provided.“We are happy to build this partnership with Commercient. For us it is very important, and it is a great contribution to our clients to have made this partnership because they will have more opportunities to improve their skills in automation processes. We are passionate about contributing to the digital transformation in Latin America and provide solutions for our clients. Certainly, this will be great news for them. We contribute to the economic and IT development of companies, maximizing performance, productivity, and process improvement in any organization. Giving them the opportunity to sync their ERP and CRM with just one click will be a big step and wonderful news,” said Andrea Chang, Content Coordinator at Novazys.As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.“We are pleased to be partners with Novazys. They are an advanced Zoho Partner in the Latam region with numerous certifications to assist their clients in areas ranging from Commercial Strategy, Business Intelligence, Digital Marketing, Human Resources, Project Management, and Finance,” said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Developments at Commercient. “We are excited to enter into a new market, which will enable companies to be equipped with the right tools and knowledge to have a successful data integration experience,” he explained.About CommercientCommercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently. Contact Information Commercient

Noah Thomas

844-282-0401



www.commercient.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Commercient Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend