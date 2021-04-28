Steve Muehler – Loans – Expands Real Estate Finance Division with “Builder & Construction Lines of Credit”

Press Releases Steve Muehler Press Release

Steve Muehler today announced that the Firm will Launch its “Builder Line of Credit” and “Construction Line of Credit” starting this week.

Los Angeles, CA, April 28, 2021



“Fortunately, with our four types of Residential Real Estate Builder and Commercial Real Estate Construction Credit Line Products, this will allow our established real estate developers handle cash flow issues and drive their business forward as States begin to open back up.”



Types of Real Estate Credits Line Products:

· New Residential Construction (Secured & Revolving Credit Lines)

· New Commercial Development (Secured & Revolving Credit Lines)

· Residential Fix & Flip (Secured & Revolving Credit Lines)

· Commercial Fix & Flip (Secured & Revolving Credit Lines)



More information about the Real Estate Credit Lines, visit www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com and/or www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com.



The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.



Additional Online Resources:



About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):

Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com

Steve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.com

Steve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com

Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com

Steve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com

Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.com



About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler

Medium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties. Steve Muehler is not a Broker Dealer and does not provide, and does not offer to provide, any Broker Dealer related products or services.



877-259-8066



www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com



