Pentek 8-Channel Phase Coherent RF Signal Recorder Extends Recording Capability for Beamforming and Radar Applications

*Rugged RF signal recorder with eight phase coherent RF tuners *Ideal for signal intelligence, phased-array radars, beamforming and direction finding *Records RF frequencies to 6 GHz with bandwidths to 80 MHz *3.2 GB/s real-time aggregate recording rate *122 TB of storage allows for hours of data recording *SystemFlow software GUI with Signal Viewer analysis tool

Upper Saddle River, NJ, April 28, 2021 --(



“With excellent dynamic range to pick up low-level signals, the Talon RTR 2628 is an ideal choice for spectrum monitoring applications that need to accurately interpret synchronized signals. Targeted applications including beamforming, direction finding, phased-array radars and multi-antenna diversity receivers can all leverage the phase-coherent capabilities of the Talon RTR 2628,” noted Rodger Hosking, co-founder and vice-president, Pentek.



Each input channel includes a 250 MHz 16-bit A/D and an FPGA-based digital downconverter with programmable decimations from 2 to 65536 for instantaneous bandwidths from 80 MHz down to 3 kHz. RF signals up to 6 GHz in frequency can be tuned, sampled, digitally-downconverted and streamed to disk in real-time at sustained aggregate recording rates up to 3.2 GB/sec. RF tuning frequencies, A/D sampling rates, DDC decimations and trigger settings are among the selectable system parameters, providing a system that is flexible, yet simple to configure and operate.



The RTR 2628 is configured in a 4U 19-inch rack-mountable chassis, with hot-swap data drives, front panel USB ports, and I/O connectors on the rear panel. It is optimized for cooling and ruggedized to operate in challenging environments. Systems are scalable to accommodate multiple chassis’ to increase phase-coherent channel counts and aggregate data rates. All recorder chassis are connected via Ethernet and can be controlled from a single GUI either locally or from a remote PC.



The RTR 2628 includes as many as 32 hot-swappable SSDs to provide flexible storage capacities up to 122 TB. The 2.5-inch SSDs can be easily removed or exchanged during a mission to retrieve recorded data. Multiple RAID levels, including 0, 5 and 6, provide a choice for the required level of redundancy.



Ease of Operation

All Talon recorders are built on a Microsoft Windows platform and include Pentek’s SystemFlow software, featuring a GUI (graphical user interface), Signal Viewer and API (Application Programming Interface). The GUI provides intuitive controls for out-of-the-box turn-key operation using point-and-click configuration management.



Configurations are easily stored and recalled for single-click setup. The Signal Viewer provides a virtual oscilloscope and spectrum analyzer to monitor signals before, during and after data collection. The C-callable API allows users to integrate the recorder control as a front end to larger application systems. Enhancements to the GUI support efficient configuration of the recording channels.



The data format used for storage follows the NTFS standard, allowing users to remove drives from the instrument and read the data using standard Windows-based systems, eliminating the need for file format conversion.



Free Demo

Pentek provides a Talon Recording System Simulator for evaluation of the SystemFlow software package. This free trial package is available for download at Pentek's Website.



Talon Family Summary



RTV Value Series: Low-cost rackmount systems for laboratory environments

RTS Commercial Series: Rackmount systems for laboratory environments

RTR Portable Series: Rugged portable systems for field use

RTR Rackmount Series: Rugged rackmount systems for field use

RTX Extreme Series: Rugged rackmount systems for extreme environments



Availability

Delivery is 16 weeks ARO. Options for memory, storage capacity, RAID configuration, Ethernet offload ports, GPS time and position stamping, IRIG-B time stamping and 28V DC power supply are available.



About Pentek

Pentek, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, designs and manufactures innovative commercial and rugged DSP boards and real-time system recorders for commercial, government and military systems including radar, communications, SIGINT, defense, medical and industrial control applications. Pentek offers powerful VPX, FMC, FMC+, AMC, XMC, cPCI and PCIe board solutions featuring high-performance Xilinx FPGAs. Pentek equips all boards and recorder products with high-performance I/O including gigabit serial interfaces, powerful software development tools and offers strong DSP software support.



John Eklund

201-818-5900



www.pentek.com

To schedule an interview with Rodger Hosking, please contact Patterson & Associates.



