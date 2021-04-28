Axiomtek’s Network Appliance Platform for Optimized Networking, Storage and Security – NA870

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

As a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms. City of Industry, CA, April 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the NA870, its new 2U rackmount network appliance platform. The NA870 is powered by the dual LGA4189 sockets 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon scalable processors (code name: Ice Lake-SP) with the Intel® C621A or C627A chip set. It can be scaled to manage up to 66 LAN ports through the use of its eight expandable NIC modules. The Intel® Ice Lake processors with Intel® Crypto Acceleration technology ensure that the NA870 delivers a perfect mixture of performance, flexibility, and security for cloud-scale computing, AI, 5G networks, HPC workloads and multi-access edge computing (MEC) applications.The dual-processor-based NA870 comes with eight to forty powerful cores and a wide variety of features. It supports frequencies and power ranges for diverse network environments and it can help optimize many workload types and performance levels. It features two Gigabit Ethernet ports and eight expandable NIC modules supporting 1 GbE/10 GbE/Fiber/Copper/Bypass. Moreover, the NA870 is equipped with twenty DDR4-3200 R-DIMM slots with a memory capacity of up to 1280GB. Other features include two hot-swappable 2.5-inch SATA HDD trays at the front of the system and two M.2 Key M 2242/2280 supporting PCIe and SATA signals for storage expansions. In addition, there are two PCIe x16 expansion slots available for an add-in riser card.“The NA870 is Axiomtek’s first PCIe gen 4.0 ready platform. Benefiting from the advanced 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon scalable processors, the NA870 is designed to be a powerful data center platform that offers a tremendous leap in agility, scalability and security,” said Alan Hsu, the director of the IIoT Product Division at Axiomtek. “It offers built-in AI and crypto acceleration functions as well as advanced security capabilities that are aimed at markets requiring accelerated performance, high security and High-Performance Computing for efficient machine and deep learning workloads. The NA870 also supports Open RAN platforms, which constitute a significant step towards the realization of the 5G era.”Axiomtek’s NA870 will be ready for purchase in July 2021. For more product information or customization services, please visit our website at us.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at solutions@axiomtek.com.Advanced Features:- Dual LGA4189 sockets for 3rd gen Intel® Xeon® scalable processors with 8 to 40 powerful cores (code name: Ice Lake-SP)- 20 DDR4-3200 R-DIMM for up to 1280GB of memory- 8 expandable LAN modules supporting 1GbE/10GbE/25GbE/40GbE/Fiber/Copper/Bypass- Support for 100Gb Ethernet module with Intel® Ethernet controller E810 (AX93357/AX93358)- First PCIe gen 4.0 ready platform- Support for onboard IPMI (optional) Intel® Crypto Acceleration (Intel® C627A)About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.As a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms. Contact Information Axiomtek

