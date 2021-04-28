Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Global Private Equity Partners Press Release

Receive press releases from Global Private Equity Partners: By Email RSS Feeds: European Based Private Investment Firm Received USD $875 Million of Equity Financing from Global Private Equity Partners

Proceeds from the Financing will be used to Fund Business Growth and for general Corporate expansion purposes.

New York, NY, April 28, 2021 --(



The Senior Partner of Global Private Equity Partners, stated, "The need for Creative and Flexible Private Credit Providers has never been greater. The European based Private Investment Firm operates from a unique and robust platform to fill that need, and the demand for this new round of capital underscores the strength of the Firm’s platform. Most importantly, this capital will further augment the Firm's resources to serve clients across the broad-spectrum middle market."



The USD $800 Million Equity Financing from Global Private Equity Partners follows more than USS $1 Billion capital raise in 2016 and 2017 from Global Private Equity Partners. Today, European based Private Investment Firm's strategic relationship with Global Private Equity Partners provides the company with market-leading industry expertise, enhanced market and fundraising reach and financing synergies.



About Global Private Equity Partners



Strength, Solutions and Growth



At Global Private Equity Partners, we apply our strengths as a Leading Global Investment and Advisory Firm to deliver solutions, unlock value and propel growth. Our capital fuels the development of businesses and communities. Our strategic advice helps companies and governments stabilize, grow, and thrive during these challenging times. We invest in emerging markets and entrepreneurs that will be the wellsprings of future opportunity. Over 700 employees focus on making our clients’ private markets investment programs a true success. That is all we do. And we do it with passion.



Our Global Private Equity Team directly invests in viable businesses. By combining strategic insight and a successful investment track record spanning over three decades, we create sustainable value in these investments. We also invest in the private equity secondary market by acquiring portfolios of privately held companies and in the primary market by maintaining a comprehensive set of investment relationships.



We invest in essential infrastructure through dedicated local teams around the Globe and focus on value creation opportunities. Our specialized teams have invested and built significant expertise in the following sectors Globally: Transportation, Communication, Conventional Power, Government, Renewable Power, Energy Infrastructure, Water, Social Infrastructure and Waste Management.



We provide tailored financing solutions for many private businesses seeking non-bank funding due to their limitations in entering capital markets. Our network and market insights enable our dedicated team to underwrite financings for companies around the globe and, at the same time, to provide our investors with an attractive risk/return profile.



Visit us on social media:

