Allegro Music Academy Now Enrolling for 2021 Summer Camps

Join Allegro Academy of Music, Etiquette and Dance for a full four weeks of music education, dance classes, and concerts.

Sarasota, FL, April 28, 2021 --( Sarasota, FL, April 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- For over 25 years, Allegro Academy of Music, Etiquette and Dance has served both Sarasota and Manatee County students in their search for quality music education. This year, Allegro is proud to continue to offer their annual Introduction to Music Camp for students ages 5 - 10. The camp will include small group instruction in dance, music theory, and instruments of the student's choice. A final concert for parents and families will be offered at the end of camp, complete with performances of students as individuals and as a group. Allegro's Introduction to Music Summer Camp will be held from June 7 through July 1 for Manatee County students, and June 14 through July 1 for Sarasota County students. For more information, please call Allegro Academy at 941-358-8511 or visit them online at ww.allegromusicacademy.com Contact Information Allegro Music, Dance and Eituqette Academy

